Furious protests after cops kill black man Daunte Wright near Minneapolis

Protesters raged on the streets of Brooklyn Center just outside Minneapolis on Sunday after cops murdered a black man.

George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis 11 months ago. His death sparked a new wave of Black Lives Matter protests.

Daunte Wright was shot by police while driving his car last Sunday.

A police officer claims she mistakenly shot him with a gun instead of a Taser, the police department said.

On Monday police released graphic body-camera footage of the incident. It shows Wright being grabbed by police as he is held outside his car. He is then shot as he gets back into the car.

“Holy shit. I just shot him,” the officer says as the car drives away.

An angry crowd gathered at the place where Wright died, tore down police tape and demanded cops provide them with answers.

Police replied with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, told angry protesters that police had pulled him over for having air fresheners dangling from his rear view mirror.

Katie had heard the altercation on her phone.

“I heard scuffling, and I heard police officers say, ‘Daunte, don’t run’,” she said.

The call then ended, and she said that when she dialled back, her son’s girlfriend answered and said he was dead in the driver’s seat.

Despite police repression, protesters defied repeated orders to disperse and chanted, “Black Lives Matter”.

Tensions are high across the US, as the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who killed George Floyd, continues.

The murder of Wright, ten miles away from where Floyd was killed, shows that it’s still business as usual for the racist US police force.

And it will take more than a new Democratic president to quell the anger in society.

In his election campaign, Joe Biden promised that his time in office would mean a break from the racism of former president Donald Trump.

But Biden, who has opposed calls to defund the police, is providing no solution to racist police brutality.

Stand Up To Racism plans a week of action to mark a year after George Floyd’s death.