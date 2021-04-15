Here are the Kill The Bill protests this weekend

These are protests that have been advertised for the coming weekend against the police bill. Socialist Worker urges all its readers to take part. They have been organised by a variety of different groups. Another major day of action has been announced for 1 May.
Saturday 17 April
London Wellington Arch (Hyde Park Corner tube) 1pm
Aberystwyth Clock Tower 1pm
Barnstaple Barnstaple Square 1pm
Bath Abbey Courtyard 2pm
Birmingham Victoria Square 2pm
Bournemouth Bournemouth Square 1pm
Bristol College Green 2pm and 6pm
Brighton The Level 1pm
Cardiff Bute Park Stone Circle 2pm
Cheltenham Magistrates' Court 2pm
Coventry Broadgate 1pm
Doncaster Gresley Square 11am
Dorchester Cornhill, South Street 11am
Exeter Bedford Square 1pm
Folkestone The Leas Bandstand 1pm
Glasgow George Square 1pm
Haverfordwest Picton Fields 1pm
Ipswich Town Hall 12 noon
King’s Lynn outside Primark 12 noon
Lancaster Dalton Square 6pm
Lowestoft opposite WH Smith 12 noon
Luton Market Hill 1pm
Manchester St Peter's Square 1pm
Middlesbrough Town Square 12 noon
Newcastle Monument 1pm
Newport Footbridge/USW area 2pm
Norwich City Hall 1pm
Oxford Bonn Square 2pm
Plymouth Charles Cross Police Station 2pm
Portsmouth Southsea Bandstand 12pm
Reading Forbury Gardens 2pm
Sheffield Devonshire Green 1pm
Southampton Guildhall Square 2pm
Stoke-on-Trent Hanley Bus Station 1pm
Swindon Outside Regents Circus 2pm
Taunton Market House 1pm
Winchester Police station 1pm
York Parliament Street 1pm
Sunday 18 April
Leeds Hyde Park 2pm
Tooting Bickley Street SW17 9NG 1pm