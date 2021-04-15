Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Here are the Kill The Bill protests this weekend

Issue No. 2751
Protesting in London on 3 April

Protesting in London on 3 April (Pic: Guy Smallman)

These are protests that have been advertised for the coming weekend against the police bill. Socialist Worker urges all its readers to take part. They have been organised by a variety of different groups. Another major day of action has been announced for 1 May.

 

Saturday 17 April

 

London Wellington Arch (Hyde Park Corner tube) 1pm

 

Aberystwyth Clock Tower 1pm

Barnstaple Barnstaple Square 1pm

Bath Abbey Courtyard 2pm

Birmingham Victoria Square 2pm

Bournemouth Bournemouth Square 1pm

Bristol College Green 2pm and 6pm

Brighton The Level 1pm

Cardiff Bute Park Stone Circle 2pm

Cheltenham Magistrates' Court 2pm

Coventry Broadgate 1pm

Doncaster Gresley Square 11am

Dorchester Cornhill, South Street 11am

Exeter Bedford Square 1pm

Folkestone The Leas Bandstand 1pm

Glasgow George Square 1pm

Haverfordwest Picton Fields 1pm

Ipswich Town Hall 12 noon

King’s Lynn outside Primark 12 noon

Lancaster Dalton Square 6pm

Lowestoft opposite WH Smith 12 noon

Luton Market Hill 1pm

Manchester St Peter's Square 1pm

Middlesbrough Town Square 12 noon

Newcastle Monument 1pm

Newport Footbridge/USW area 2pm

Norwich City Hall 1pm

Oxford Bonn Square 2pm

Plymouth Charles Cross Police Station 2pm

Portsmouth Southsea Bandstand 12pm

Reading Forbury Gardens 2pm

Sheffield Devonshire Green 1pm

Southampton Guildhall Square 2pm

Stoke-on-Trent Hanley Bus Station 1pm

Swindon Outside Regents Circus 2pm

Taunton Market House 1pm

Winchester Police station 1pm

York Parliament Street 1pm


Sunday 18 April

 

Leeds Hyde Park 2pm

Tooting Bickley Street SW17 9NG 1pm

 

If you know of a protest that is not advertised here, please email [email protected] Send pictures and reports of the protests to the same address

 

Thu 15 Apr 2021, 09:48 BST
