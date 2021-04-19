Anti-racist pupils at Pimlico Academy face punishment

School students who organised a protest over racism at Pimlico academy could face permanent exclusion from school.

The protest at the central London school in March saw hundreds of students refuse to go into classes. Students said a new uniform policy, which banned certain hairstyles and “colourful” hijabs, was racist.

One student described to Socialist Worker at the time that the school had, “kind of shut our voices down.”

“I wouldn’t say the head teacher is racist. But we asked him to take down a union jack flag several times, and he ignored us.”

Now some students instructed to attend disciplinary meetings on Monday of this week, the first day of term after the Easter break.

Disruptive

An email from head teacher Daniel Smith to some parents said this was due to “disruptive behaviour on the last day of term”.

“If (child) is found to have committed a serious breach of the academy’s behaviour policy and if it is deemed that (child) remaining in school would seriously harm the education or welfare of others, consideration will be given to permanently excluding (child) from the academy,” it said.

It’s a disgraceful attempt to bully students who took a stand over racism—and were supported by many parents and school workers in doing so.

Lord Nash, chair of the Future Academies chain that runs the school, has also threatened that students could face disciplinary action.

If any students are victimised, other students, campaigners, school workers and trade unionists must defend them.