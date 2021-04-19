Scottish FE lecturers to escalate

Scottish College lecturers in the EIS-Fela union are stepping up their national dispute this week. They were set to strike on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The replacement of lecturers, using tactics such as fire and rehire, is facing opposition because it sells working class students short in their education.

People without the necessary terms and conditions—such as preparation and marking time—cannot provide an adequate service.

A ballot on action short of strike action (ASOS) has just been launched.

This is in addition to two days’ striking escalating to three days in the following weeks.

The aim is to put additional pressure on the employers to ratify the deal which they themselves proposed but then walked away from.

Resolved

The Scottish government is claiming that it wants to see the dispute resolved.

But a check on the pronouncements by the FE and HE minister shows that key sections have been plagiarised from the employers’ press statements.

Backing them means his action is prolonging the dispute rather than resolving it.

This has allowed the employers to delay talks in the hope of wearing down the EIS-Fela union.

The ASOS ballot shows that the opposite is true.

Solidarity can play an important part in winning this fight.

Donations to the union hardship fund have been coming in from UCU union branches, trades councils and unions such as Unite.