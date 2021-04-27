The Troublemaker — UPS takes spy in the cab to a whole new exploitative level

A worker for delivery firm UPS has revealed a hellish new surveillance plan from bosses.

A member of Local 886 in the Teamsters union in the United States posted online, “Package car drivers are some of the most tracked and monitored people in the country.

“With the delivery of each bar-coded package, we let our customers know where we are and where their package was left.

“Beyond that though, UPS vehicles are full of reporting hardware.

“This system reports our vehicle location, how many times we back up, and little things like the time between when we kill the ignition and the door opening.

“We’re even instructed on which pocket to keep a pen in." But much more is coming.

A depot in Oklahoma City is part of a test run by the company to install audio and video surveillance inside our cabin. Driver-facing cameras will “shoot high definition video and use artificial ­intelligence to track and analyse drivers’ movements—from taking a drink, to yawning, to scratching our faces.

“These cameras are a ruthless measure designed to squeeze more productivity from their employees.

“Many of us have been forced into mandatory overtime because of the surge of covid-related deliveries.

“Workers at UPS are often forced into driving to the government-mandated cutoff of 60 hours a week.

“People are exhausted and the company keeps demanding more and more.

“The technology isn’t just about tracking us and questioning our bathroom breaks.

“It’s also an opportunity for UPS to undermine the Teamsters Union, which represents the majority of its labour force.”

Robinson says he is not racist

Tommy Robinson, the founder of the English Defence League, told the High Court last week he is “not racist”.

He is fighting a libel claim brought against him by a Syrian teenager.

Jamal Hijazi was filmed being attacked at his Huddersfield school in October 2018.