Fight Glasgow Cuts + DVLA round two + New insult at British Gas

Opposition is mounting to threats by Glasgow city council’s arms-length company Glasgow Life to close about 60 community centres, libraries, museums and sports venues.

The council is run by the Scottish National Party.

It has taken back into the council most of the external organisations that the previous Labour administration established.

But Glasgow Life continues to be run by unelected managers who are now implementing massive cuts.

The trade unions, which have long warned of the threat of cuts, need to get behind the local community campaigns, and ballot members for strikes to save jobs and services.

Also within the council, equal pay campaigners are becoming increasingly frustrated.

Little progress is being made on establishing the fair pay system which was promised following successful strikes in 2018.

Round two at the DVLA

Hundreds of government workers are set to launch a second round of strikes in a battle against unsafe working conditions during the pandemic.

Workers at a major Driver Vehicle and Licensing Agency (DVLA) workplace in Swansea have announced plans to strike between Tuesday and Friday of next week.

They are demanding that bosses allow more of them to work from home after more than 600 coronavirus cases were reported among workers at the office in a year.

At present over 2,000 staff are being made to attend the site daily

The strike is set to be the second round of action by PCS members at the office in the dispute.

The PCS says more than 1,400 of them struck for four days in early April.

Extra insult at British Gas

British Gas workers have reacted with anger as they discovered that parent company Centrica wouldn’t honour even the rotten terms and conditions that were negotiated in February.

Workers have held 43 strike days over fire and rehire. When the deadline to sign the contract came, hundreds of workers left rather than bow down.

Those who stayed face a 15 percent pay cut and worse terms and conditions.

Talks were held between Centrica and government conciliation service Acas at the start of the year.

These talks led to new terms and conditions being negotiated. But now the company is using the excuse that new terms and conditions were not negotiated as a collective agreement. Workers who signed up for them did it on an individual basis. So they aren’t applicable to all.