Join the Kill The Bill protests on 1 May

These are protests that have been advertised for Saturday 1 May and Monday 3 May against the police bill. Socialist Worker urges all its readers to take part. They have been organised by a variety of different groups. Some are May Day marches with a defend the right to protest theme.
London Trafalgar Square 12 noon
Birmingham Victoria Square 11am
Brighton The Level 1pm
Bristol Castle Park 12 noon AND College Green 6pm
Chatham 11.30am top of Church St
Chichester Priory Park 12 noon
Coventry Broadgate 1pm
Eastbourne Hyde Gardens 1pm
Edinburgh The Pavilion Cafe 3.30pm
Exeter Bedford Square 1pm
Harlow Town Park showground 2pm
Hastings Cornwallis Gardens 12 noon
Lancaster Dalton Square 11.30am
Leamington Pump Room Gardens 1pm
Leeds Woodhouse Moor 3pm
Liverpool Derby Square 12 noon
Lowestoft opposite WH Smith 12 noon
Manchester St Peter's Square 4pm
Middlesbrough Centre Square 1pm
Norwich City Hall 1pm
Nottingham Pavilion on Forest Recreation Ground 12 noon
Oxford Manzil Way Green 3pm
Portsmouth Guildhall Square 12 noon
Sheffield Devonshire Green 1pm
Southampton Bargate 12 noon
Southend top of Pier Hill 1.30pm
Tower Hamlets Bethnal Green Gardens 10.30am rally before attending central London demo
Truro Lemon Quay 2pm
Winchester Police station, top of High Street, 12 noon
York Minster 1pm
Monday 3 May
Chesterfield Shentall Gardens 11am
If you know of a protest that is not advertised here, please email [email protected] Send pictures and reports of the protests to the same address