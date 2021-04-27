If you know of a protest that is not advertised here, please email [email protected] Send pictures and reports of the protests to the same address

These are protests that have been advertised for Saturday 1 May and Monday 3 May against the police bill . Socialist Worker urges all its readers to take part. They have been organised by a variety of different groups. Some are May Day marches with a defend the right to protest theme.

Join the Kill The Bill protests on 1 May

