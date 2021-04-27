Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Join the Kill The Bill protests on 1 May

Issue No. 2752
The bill attacks protesters, and many others

The bill attacks protesters, and many others (Pic: Guy Smallman)

These are protests that have been advertised for Saturday 1 May and Monday 3 May against the police bill. Socialist Worker urges all its readers to take part. They have been organised by a variety of different groups. Some are May Day marches with a defend the right to protest theme.

 

London Trafalgar Square 12 noon

 

Birmingham Victoria Square 11am

Brighton The Level 1pm

Bristol Castle Park 12 noon AND College Green 6pm

Chatham 11.30am top of Church St

Chichester Priory Park 12 noon

Coventry Broadgate 1pm

Eastbourne Hyde Gardens 1pm

Edinburgh The Pavilion Cafe 3.30pm

Exeter Bedford Square 1pm

Harlow Town Park showground 2pm

Hastings Cornwallis Gardens 12 noon

Lancaster Dalton Square 11.30am

Leamington Pump Room Gardens 1pm

Leeds Woodhouse Moor 3pm

Liverpool Derby Square 12 noon

Lowestoft opposite WH Smith 12 noon

Manchester St Peter's Square 4pm

Middlesbrough Centre Square 1pm

Norwich City Hall 1pm

Nottingham Pavilion on Forest Recreation Ground 12 noon

Oxford Manzil Way Green 3pm

Portsmouth Guildhall Square 12 noon

Sheffield Devonshire Green 1pm

Southampton Bargate 12 noon

Southend top of Pier Hill 1.30pm

Tower Hamlets Bethnal Green Gardens 10.30am rally before attending central London demo

Truro Lemon Quay 2pm

Winchester Police station, top of High Street, 12 noon

York Minster 1pm

 

Monday 3 May

 

Chesterfield Shentall Gardens 11am

 

If you know of a protest that is not advertised here, please email [email protected] Send pictures and reports of the protests to the same address

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Tue 27 Apr 2021, 12:36 BST
Issue No. 2752
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.