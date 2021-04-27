Israel’s apartheid crimes exposed

Human Rights Watch is the latest major organisation to accuse Israel of apartheid. In a detailed report released on Tuesday the mainstream and widely respected NGO said Israel is guilty of crimes of apartheid against Palestinians.

It highlights how even in areas where Palestinians have limited self-rule, Israel controls them through their borders, airspace and registry of people.

“In most aspects of life, Israeli authorities methodically privilege Jewish Israelis and discriminate against Palestinians,” says Human Rights Watch.

Guilty

“Laws, policies, and statements by leading Israeli officials make plain that the objective of maintaining Jewish Israeli control over demographics, political power, and land has long guided government policy.”

For all of that, Human Rights Watch says Israel is only guilty of crimes of apartheid in the occupied Palestinian territories—East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. But it does acknowledge that Israel’s control and persecution of Palestinians has existed since its creation in 1948.

Significantly, it says this exists “from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.”

That’s the whole of Palestine since 1948—regardless of Israel’s “official” borders.

The report is another blow to defenders of Israel who want to deny that it is guilty of racism and apartheid. The evidence is clear—Israel is an apartheid state.