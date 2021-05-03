Woolwich ferry + Go North West + Goodlord + Devonport + Bromley + ENCIRC

Ferry workers in Woolwich, east London, have voted overwhelmingly to strike in solidarity with a victimised union representative.

Bosses accuse the Woolwich Ferry shop steward of failing to deal with an onboard oil spill. The worker was given a warning and the retraction of his role as captain, following a disciplinary hearing.

The union representative denies the bosses’ accusations.

The workers who operate the Thames River crossing, which is now run by Transport for London (TfL), will strike for eight days in May and June.

The 57 workers who are members of the Unite union voted 97 percent for strikes which will happen on 14, 24, 28 May and 1, 4, 7, 11, 21 June.

The ferry has been plagued with reports of poor employment relations which haven’t been resolved since TfL took over from Briggs Marine Contractors Ltd.

Alongside the issue of victimisation, workers express frustration at the failure to finalise a new pay and reward scheme.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, an estimated 2.6 million people used the ferry annually as a vital connection between Newham and Greenwich. Strikes will cause significant disruption and delays to vehicles.

The use of agency staff and the failure to provide better safety training to new employees also angers many workers.

Go North West fight

Around 400 bus workers at Go North West in Manchester are in the tenth week of an indefinite strike against fire and rehire.

Bosses want to impose an inferior contract leaving them £2,500 a year worse off.

There are rumours of a deal, but there are no details at present.

Goodlord fights on

Workers in the tenant referencing department of London-based Goodlord continue strikes over fire and rehire plans.

This will see wages cut by up to £6,000.

Pickets at Goodlord HQ in Spitalfields, east London, were planned for Tuesday and Thursday this week at 11.30am

Devonport tugs

Tugboat crews at the Devonport naval base in Plymouth are being balloted for another wave of strikes over rostas that could continue into early July.

Around 40 Unite union members employed by Serco Marine are involved.

Bromley libraries

Workers at Bromley libraries are being balloted for industrial action over new shift patterns.

The 17 Unite union members are resisting plans to change working hours.

ENCIRC glass bosses are a pain

Over 170 workers at the glass manufacturing company ENCIRC in Elton, Cheshire, are striking over working patterns and contracts.

Unite union members voted 95 percent yes for strikes.

Twelve days of strikes were set to start on Thursday this week with a 48-hour walkout.