Revolt over tax increase in Colombia

Furious protests in Colombia have forced the right wing government to back down from plans to raise taxes on goods bought by ordinary people.

President Ivan Duque used the country’s deficit to try and justify the rise. But after protests last Wednesday he was forced to announce that there would be no tax increase on items such as food or gas.

And after deadly protests on Saturday, where it is estimated over 20 people were killed, Duque was forced to back down further.

Trade union leader Diogenes Orjuela, who attended the demonstrations, said, “This march is the biggest display of outrage against this government, against the tax reform, and against the labour and pension reform.

“The government has gone against the country and the country is responding in more than 500 cities.”

Duque is still clinging to tax reforms and said he will push ahead with a newly modified bill.

The protests come amid high levels of unemployment and deteriorating social security in the country. More protests have been called.