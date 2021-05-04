Education workers strike in Stockport and Redbridge

Workers at Marple and Cheadle Sixth Form in Stockport, Greater Manchester, struck on Thursday of last week. It was the third day of strikes by over 50 NEU union members at the college.

NEU regional officer Jason Sharpe said there may be further industrial action in the fight for pay parity with all other sixth form colleges in England.

Strikers have had their pay frozen for two years, while workers at others have had pay increases. But, “We’ll have to see if it’s allowed,” added Sharpe, picketing at the college entrance.

While strikers want to fight on to win, all staff were due to transfer to the Trafford Group on Tuesday of this week. The merger has been planned for some time.

Strikers are pleased to have had support from many students for their determined stance.

Mike Killian

Fight for sick pay scheme at Beal High School

There were big picket lines at Beal High School in Redbridge, east London, last week as workers struck over sick pay.

The walkout, on Wednesday and Thursday of last week, followed a one‑day strike last month.

NEU union members are fighting for all staff to be included in a nationally‑agreed sick pay scheme. The union said that workers employed after 2016 are currently excluded from it.

NEU members at the school have called six days of strikes in the dispute. Some 82 percent of those who voted backed strikes in a ballot.

NEU rep Sajia Iqbal told a local newspaper that strikers were not taking action lightly. But she added, “We are teaching our youth about equality.”

Workers held a virtual meeting with parents during the strike, attended by over 70 people.