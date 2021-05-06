Vote left in Unison national executive elections

Voting has begun in the elections for the Unison union’s leading body, the national executive committee (NEC).

It is an opportunity to vote for left candidates who stand for a more democratic and fighting union—and won’t be held back by conceding to Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.

The left is making a serious challenge. Strikes, protests and organisation at work are the crucial element in building a fightback. But a left majority on the executive could create more opportunities for a fightback.

Voting in the election runs until 27 May. Socialist Worker is supporting the #TimeForRealChange slate.

Regional NEC seats

Eastern Liz Brennan, Rob Turner, Polly Smith

East Midlands Nathalie Birkett, Sara Evans

Greater London Helen Davies, Liz Wheatley, Amerit Rait, Anju Paul

Northern Cathy Davis, Terry McPartlan

Northern Ireland Niall McCarroll

North West Tony Wilson, Karen Reissmann, Jane Wilcox, Steve North, Luisete Batiste

Scotland Arthur Nicoll, Margaret McGuire, Lyn Marie O'Hara

South East Jacqui Berry, Antoinette Solera, Dan Sartin, Abi Holdsworth

South West Becky Brookman, Kevin Treweeks, Jessica Powell

Wales Libby Nolan, Martin Chapman

West Midlands Caroline Johnson, Alison Dingle, Mike Vaughan, Mandy Buckley

Yorkshire & Humberside Greta Holmes, Sarah Littlewood, Tony Wright, Theresa Rollinson

Service Group NEC seats

Community Kevin Jackson, Saoirse Fanning

Health Claire Dixon, Su Edwards, Joe Hale, Kevin Corran

Higher Education Sandy Nicoll, Kath Owen

Local Govt Diana Leach, Jane Doolan, Paul Holmes, Andrea Egan

Police & Justice Mike Garvey, Joanne Moorcroft

W.E.T. John Jones

National NEC seats

Black members Nimi Trivedi, Julia Mwaluke

Young Members Libby Boulby, Kiera Hilder

In addition, Socialist Worker also recommends a vote for Paula Carlyle and Sharron Nicoll for the Disabled Members’ NEC Seats and Hugo Pierre and April Ashley for the other Black Members’ seats.