Vote left in Unison national executive elections

Issue No. 2754
Tower Hamlets Unison strikers last summer

Tower Hamlets Unison strikers last summer (Pic: Guy Smallman)

Voting has begun in the elections for the Unison union’s leading body, the national executive committee (NEC).

It is an opportunity to vote for left candidates who stand for a more democratic and fighting union—and won’t be held back by conceding to Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.

The left is making a serious challenge. Strikes, protests and organisation at work are the crucial element in building a fightback. But a left majority on the executive could create more opportunities for a fightback.

Voting in the election runs until 27 May. Socialist Worker is supporting the #TimeForRealChange slate.

 

Regional NEC seats

 

Eastern                              Liz Brennan, Rob Turner, Polly Smith

East Midlands                   Nathalie Birkett, Sara Evans

Greater London                Helen Davies, Liz Wheatley, Amerit Rait, Anju Paul

Northern                            Cathy Davis, Terry McPartlan

Northern Ireland               Niall McCarroll

North West                        Tony Wilson, Karen Reissmann, Jane Wilcox, Steve North, Luisete Batiste

Scotland                            Arthur Nicoll, Margaret McGuire, Lyn Marie O'Hara

South East                        Jacqui Berry, Antoinette Solera, Dan Sartin, Abi Holdsworth

South West                       Becky Brookman, Kevin Treweeks, Jessica Powell

Wales                                 Libby Nolan, Martin Chapman

West Midlands                 Caroline Johnson, Alison Dingle, Mike Vaughan, Mandy Buckley

Yorkshire & Humberside Greta Holmes, Sarah Littlewood, Tony Wright, Theresa Rollinson

 

Service Group NEC seats

 

Community           Kevin Jackson, Saoirse Fanning

Health                    Claire Dixon, Su Edwards, Joe Hale, Kevin Corran

Higher Education Sandy Nicoll, Kath Owen

Local Govt             Diana Leach, Jane Doolan, Paul Holmes, Andrea Egan

Police & Justice   Mike Garvey, Joanne Moorcroft

W.E.T.                     John Jones

 

National NEC seats

 

Black members               Nimi Trivedi, Julia Mwaluke

Young Members              Libby Boulby, Kiera Hilder

 

In addition, Socialist Worker also recommends a vote for Paula Carlyle and Sharron Nicoll for the Disabled Members’ NEC Seats and Hugo Pierre and April Ashley for the other Black Members’ seats.

News
Thu 6 May 2021, 11:49 BST
