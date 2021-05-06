Vote left in Unison national executive elections

Voting has begun in the elections for the Unison union’s leading body, the national executive committee (NEC).
It is an opportunity to vote for left candidates who stand for a more democratic and fighting union—and won’t be held back by conceding to Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.
The left is making a serious challenge. Strikes, protests and organisation at work are the crucial element in building a fightback. But a left majority on the executive could create more opportunities for a fightback.
Voting in the election runs until 27 May. Socialist Worker is supporting the #TimeForRealChange slate.
Regional NEC seats
Eastern Liz Brennan, Rob Turner, Polly Smith
East Midlands Nathalie Birkett, Sara Evans
Greater London Helen Davies, Liz Wheatley, Amerit Rait, Anju Paul
Northern Cathy Davis, Terry McPartlan
Northern Ireland Niall McCarroll
North West Tony Wilson, Karen Reissmann, Jane Wilcox, Steve North, Luisete Batiste
Scotland Arthur Nicoll, Margaret McGuire, Lyn Marie O'Hara
South East Jacqui Berry, Antoinette Solera, Dan Sartin, Abi Holdsworth
South West Becky Brookman, Kevin Treweeks, Jessica Powell
Wales Libby Nolan, Martin Chapman
West Midlands Caroline Johnson, Alison Dingle, Mike Vaughan, Mandy Buckley
Yorkshire & Humberside Greta Holmes, Sarah Littlewood, Tony Wright, Theresa Rollinson
Service Group NEC seats
Community Kevin Jackson, Saoirse Fanning
Health Claire Dixon, Su Edwards, Joe Hale, Kevin Corran
Higher Education Sandy Nicoll, Kath Owen
Local Govt Diana Leach, Jane Doolan, Paul Holmes, Andrea Egan
Police & Justice Mike Garvey, Joanne Moorcroft
W.E.T. John Jones
National NEC seats
Black members Nimi Trivedi, Julia Mwaluke
Young Members Libby Boulby, Kiera Hilder
In addition, Socialist Worker also recommends a vote for Paula Carlyle and Sharron Nicoll for the Disabled Members’ NEC Seats and Hugo Pierre and April Ashley for the other Black Members’ seats.