Labour’s turn to the right fails in Hartlepool by-election

Tories are crowing after beating Labour in the Hartlepool by-election on Thursday. They—and Labour right wingers—are touting it as proof that Labour has lost the support of working class people because it is too left wing.

In a shattering defeat, Labour's Paul Williams secured just 8,589 votes while Tory Jill Mortimer grabbed 15,529. The Tory majority was 6,940.

It is the first time the Tories have won the seat for 62 years.

This comes after Boris Johnson's disastrous and deadly handling of Covid-19 and revelations of systematic corruption and cronyism.