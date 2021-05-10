International roundup—Fear as Covid-19 spreads from India to Nepal

India’s Covid-19 crisis is spreading across the border into neighbouring Nepal.

There are grave fears that the level of infections and deaths in the Himalayan country are at similar levels to those seen in India in the middle of April.

Now Nepalese doctors are worried that their limited health system will also be completely overrun in the coming days and weeks.

“What is happening in India right now is a horrifying preview of Nepal’s future if we cannot contain this latest Covid surge that is claiming more lives by the minute,” said Dr Netra Prasad Timsina, chair of the Nepal Red Cross. Across Nepal 44 percent of Covid-19 tests last weekend came back positive.

Health charities are reporting that hospitals in southern towns along the border with India are full to overflowing with Covid-19 patients.

Nepal has fewer doctors per head than India, and so far only around 7 percent of its population has been vaccinated against the virus.

A spokesperson for Nepal’s ministry of health said the situation is worsening by the day and “may go out of control in the near future”. He pled with richer nations to send more vaccines and help immediately.

Movement moves to more armed conflict in Myanmar

Rebel attacks on Chinese-owned infrastructure in Myanmar are building as the democracy struggle intensifies.

This week fighters attacked part of the 800 mile oil and gas pipeline that links the two countries. The Chinese state politically backs the military regime that took power in a coup in February. It hopes the dictatorship will keep Myanmar politically close to China. According to Myanmar state TV, pipeline security guards in the Singtaing Township in the Mandalay region were slashed to death by unidentified fighters.

The attack was one of many that have targeted Chinese investments as part of the battle against the military takeover.

This week also saw bomb attacks and targeted killings at regime-owned hospitals in the Yangon, Mandalay and Sagaing regions.

Managers and police informants have been passing information about striking staff to the military. Soldiers then seek to arrest, torture or kill the strikers.

The growing number of assassinations are a further sign that the democracy movement, is increasingly relying on armed struggle methods.