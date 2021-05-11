Letters—Protests against football bosses show contradictions

To see thousands of football fans on the streets opposing the way the billionaire owners had planned to rig the game and stop the European Super League has been brilliant.

When the Manchester United vs Liverpool game had to be postponed due to the mobilisations it made headlines around the world.

Fans are right to protest. They give huge amounts of money, time and emotion to support their clubs while they are run by a handful who couldn’t give a toss.

On social media links between how Manchester United fans were treated by police and how women protesters were attacked at the Sarah Everard vigil were made.

Fans talked about how the police look to cause violence and how the protests at the ground were peaceful until they arrived.

This anger from fans about those at the top should be welcomed. People will resist in numbers on a whole number of issues if they feel protests can win.

This is a revolt against the super rich, it is a response to how every element in our lives is corrupted by the drive for profit.

The term “people power” was used when the elites’ plans were defeated in 48 hours. Well done to all those involved for making the bosses sick as a parrot.

Huw Williams

Bristol