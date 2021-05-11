Letters—Protests against football bosses show contradictions

To see thousands of football fans on the streets opposing the way the billionaire owners had planned to rig the game and stop the European Super League has been brilliant.
When the Manchester United vs Liverpool game had to be postponed due to the mobilisations it made headlines around the world.
Fans are right to protest. They give huge amounts of money, time and emotion to support their clubs while they are run by a handful who couldn’t give a toss.
On social media links between how Manchester United fans were treated by police and how women protesters were attacked at the Sarah Everard vigil were made.
Fans talked about how the police look to cause violence and how the protests at the ground were peaceful until they arrived.
This anger from fans about those at the top should be welcomed. People will resist in numbers on a whole number of issues if they feel protests can win.
This is a revolt against the super rich, it is a response to how every element in our lives is corrupted by the drive for profit.
The term “people power” was used when the elites’ plans were defeated in 48 hours. Well done to all those involved for making the bosses sick as a parrot.
Huw Williams
Bristol
l feel that Sam Ord does not explore the contradictions enough in his article Sport and the system—whose game are we playing?(Socialist Worker, 28 April).
His article gives a nod to the value of sport and then a long catalogue as to why sport is bad.
All of it is true. What is more, sport is an extension of our alienated work lives.
In the particular case of football, it is not merely a cross class identification or corporate exploitation.
In the form of local football clubs, it can be an expression of working class identity, albeit contradictory.
David Gilchrist
North London
Life after the strike
Engineers who have stayed at British Gas are demoralised and unmotivated.
The managers are having constant meetings telling engineers to “turn things around”, increase output, work on and make more sales.
British Gas needs the engineers who stayed to work on and do more and be the people they once were. But they aren’t the same people anymore.
British Gas says it promotes carers. It promised in a meeting with the Acas arbitration service to support those who had caring responsibilities with this transition to increased hours.
But those who have written with proof of those responsibilities haven’t heard back.
They promised staff they would stop using contractors and now they need to use them more at far greater costs than their own previous workforce.
In addition, British Gas set up a separate company called Local Heros where they have recruited self-employed engineers to take on jobs arranged through British Gas.
They seem to be doing this to get customers who aren’t prepared to wait six weeks for an appointment to pay up front.
British Gas take a 20 percent cut of the profits for this service.
Fire and rehire is simply a bully policy and it helps no one. It destroys companies and destroys lives.
The wife of a British Gas engineer
A setback for Modi but also the left in India
Socialist Worker is right to say that the West Bengal election in India was a serious setback for Narendra Modi’s BJP party (Socialist Worker, 5 May).
But it was also a disaster for the left, and especially the Communist Party (CPM). West Bengal has been the strongest base for the left for a century, and was ruled by the CPM between 1977 and 2011.
The Communist Party abandoned any campaigning against the farm and labour laws, and instead prioritised a BJP defeat over everything. Its vote fell from 15 percent to just 4 percent as a result.
And it also lost every one of its other seats.
The winner is Mamata Banerjee who is a right wing populist.
That was the candidate of reaction who displaced the CPM when it lost control in 2011.
So the election was certainly bad for Modi, but a mess for the left.
Barry Pavier
Bradford
Rule will harm victims of trafficking
Under new rules the brutality of Britain’s immigration system reached another level last week.
Already hundreds of vulnerable people, many who have been trafficked, are being detained and threatened with deportation.
The Scottish refugee Council found, “between April 2017 and December 2020, of 5,088 recognised victims of trafficking from outside the EEA, only 260 were granted discretionary leave to remain”.
The treatment meted out by the Home Office is heartless and barbaric. The experiences of the victims at the hands of the British government is shocking.
And new rules seek to make things even harsher for victims of trafficking. These rules, which come into force on 25 May, will mean many more survivors will be locked up and threatened with deportation.
Officials will only consider their release if provided with “medical evidence of future harm”.
The British government claims it supports victims of abuse and trafficking. In reality it locks them up and deports them—putting their lives at risk.
We need to continue to raise this issue, support anti-deportation campaigns and tear down Britain’s racist immigration system.
Christine Lewis
Leicester
Hold Johnson to account
According to the Resolution Foundation think tank, delaying the winter lockdown caused an extra 27,000 Covid-19 deaths.
But people see Boris Johnson as the lovable rogue who was funny on TV show Have I Got News For You.
The problem is, when we do that, we let him get away with actions we wouldn’t tolerate if another politician had done the same.
We must hold him to account.
George Noon
Bristol
Why vote for the Tories?
Sadly it seems because of big business and the biased media we have a community in the north of England who are voting for the right, not Labour.
Will it be possible to turn around what seems such a big lead for the right?
Something needs to be done.
Ovid Milton Hooper
On Facebook
- Seems to me Labour shouldn’t have stood a Remain candidate in Hartlepool where most people voted Leave.
Bruce
On Twitter
Amazon dodges tax
It was shocking, but unsurprising, to hear Amazon across Europe has sales of over £38 billion but paid absolutely no corporation tax in 2020.
It does while its workers are kept from going to the toilet. And when workers try to organise, Amazon runs bullying anti-union campaigns.
Emily
Plymouth
Killer cop disputes guilt
To hear that George Floyd’s killer Derek Chauvin is seeking a retrial really shows the US justice system for what it is.
A man can murder another on film with witnesses and still dispute that he is guilty.
Rosie Clarke
Glasgow