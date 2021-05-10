Strikes get Huddersfield rep back as school fights grow

Suspended NEU union rep Louise Lewis has been reinstated following a series of strikes at North Huddersfield Trust School.

As a number of NEU reps face victimisation the result shows that fighting back can win. Louise was suspended on 1 October last year after raising concerns about coronavirus health and safety.

NEU members at the school have held four days of strikes to demand her reinstatement.

Mike Foster from Huddersfield Trades Council said the result is “a complete vindication of the NEU’s position in mobilising its members to show solidarity”.

He called for an “independent inquiry” into why head teacher Andrew Fell “spent so long pursuing a dedicated teacher and union rep”.

In another sign of the fightback, parents and supporters at Moulsecoomb Primary in Brighton physically prevented the CEO of the Pioneer Academy chain entering the building.

There has been a long battle against plans for an academy.

Meanwhile school workers across Britain are fighting an onslaught of attacks on their conditions and right to organise.

NEU members at Oaks Park School in Redbridge, east London, are fighting to defend union rep Keiran Mahon. Bosses sacked Keiran after he encouraged ­workers to use Section 44 of the Employment Rights Act to protect their safety. The union had accused bosses of “bullying” workers in January by refusing to let them work from home.

It said workers were forced to deliver online lessons in school, even if they were pregnant or disabled.

A campaign forced the school to change its position.

But now activists are being targeted. NEU members at the school voted in favour of strikes to defend Keiran in an indicative ballot. The union has called a rally on Wednesday 19 May.

Sickness

NEU members at Beal High School, also in Redbridge, struck last week over a ­two-tier sickness policy. It follows a two-day walkout the previous week and a one-day strike last month.

Workers at Leaways school in Hackney, east London, began a two-day strike on Tuesday following several walkouts to defend their union rep.

Ian Forsythe was sacked after workers started organising in the NEU.

School staff, and local ­campaigners, are determined to stop the union-busting campaign by Kedleston, which runs the school. They have called a solidarity protest on Saturday 22 May.

Meanwhile NASUWT union members at a school in Cheltenham are staging strikes over conditions and the head’s management style.

Staff at Greatfield Park Primary School were to begin a three-day strike on Tuesday, after a two-day walkout last week.

Workers at Peacehaven Heights Primary School in Sussex struck on Wednesday of last week against a plan to turn the school into an academy.

Parents joined NEU union members for a protest against the plan. Placards read, “Step away from our school” and, “We say no to greed.”

An Interim Executive Board has run the school since 2019. It wants to hand the school over to the Step academy trust. It said it would consult on the plan.

But campaigners say it made a number of decisions without consulting parents.

Students at the school have also held protests.

Parent Caroline Gridley said the council is “not listening” to teachers”.

She added that the council and the board “make decisions that are not in the interests of our children.”