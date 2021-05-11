Social care plans a sham

Attacks on ordinary people are being masked by proposals to support the adult social care system and NHS.

Tory minister Michael Gove claimed the speech will focus on “how we can improve the operation of the NHS”, including additional funding to deal with a backlog in treatment.

But these tactics are a sham.

Boris Johnson first claimed that he had prepared a “clear plan” for social care back in July 2019.

This week the Tories will simply reiterate their pledge to reform adult social care in England.

Johnson said earlier this year it was “highly likely” ministers would bring forward a plan to “fix” problems in the sector in the speech.

But now Gove says ministers were too busy concentrating on the pandemic and have delayed plans to the end of the year.

This is despite care homes facing horrors during the pandemic.

Promises to fund the NHS are too late after over a decade of cuts and austerity.