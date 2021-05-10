DVLA pickets stand firm despite management intimidation + Bolt drivers revolt + Norwich council

Strikers at the Driver, and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) defied bosses’ threats and kept up pickets during their four-day walkout last week.

Bosses at the DVLA headquarters in Swansea threatened to call the cops on pickets on the fourth day of the strike last Friday.

But workers stood firm.

The strikers, members of the PCS union, are demanding that bosses allow more of them to work from home. Bosses have forced almost 2,000 of them to keep working on site, despite more than 600 workers testing positive for coronavirus since September.

PCS DVLA branch secretary Sophia Wickstead told an online strike rally, “Members have come out in force and made it bigger with more of an impact than the last.

“This time we picketed—to show our faces and be proud of what we are standing for.

“This was the first time picketing for most of the reps, and what a liberating experience it was.”

Donate to the strike fund. Account name Fighting Fund Levy, account number 20331490, sort code 60-83-01, reference DVLA. Solidarity messages to [email protected]

Bolt drivers demand protection

Drivers for rideshare app Bolt staged protests last week to demand more protection after their colleague Gabriel Bringye was murdered.

Members of the UPHD branch of the IWGB union were also moved to protest after another Bolt driver, Muhammad Alam, had his car stolen at knifepoint.

Bolt drivers want better protection including a more vigorous process of identifying users of the app.

Bringye’s sister, Renata Bringye, is also a rideshare driver. She said, “After the murder of my brother Gabriel, our family has been trying to grieve and return to our lives. I am fighting for justice for Gabriel and for Bolt to implement improved safety measures for drivers so that nobody else has to feel the same pain as we have experienced.”

Fightback at Norwich council

Norwich City Council workers have voted for a fight over pay and conditions.

The Unite union ballot saw 83 percent of workers back strikes on a 90 percent turnout.

Unite and Unison union members are now set to strike over pay and conditions.

Workers have been in dispute with the council since it set up a new company, Norwich City Services Ltd.

Those transferring to the company will see their pay and conditions worsen.