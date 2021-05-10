Liverpool university set for 14 days of strikes + Leicester resistance

Workers at the University of Liverpool are set to stage three weeks of strikes to defend jobs. The action by nearly 1,300 UCU union members will see walkouts between 24 to 28 May, 1 to 4 June and 7 to 11 June.

Some 84 percent of members who voted backed strikes in a recent ballot.

Bosses had planned to sack up to 47 staff in the faculty of health and life sciences. The threat of action from UCU members meant they have adjusted this to 32.

But UCU regional official Martyn Moss said workers will continue to fight the “senseless attack on jobs”.

Liverpool university UCU branch president Anthony O’Hanlon said the situation “remains dangerous” for workers. “There is no economic or moral justification for these redundancies,” he said.

Around 200 people joined an online solidarity rally with Liverpool workers on Monday. Speakers included Labour MP John McDonnell.

Sadie Robinson

Resistance in Leicester

The UCU union has begun a boycott of Leicester university in protest at bosses’ plans to impose redundancies. The “greylisting” move encourages people to refuse to attend any conferences at Leicester, apply for any jobs, give lectures or write for any academic journals.

Workers have also begun a marking and assessment boycott.