Keep up local battles in Scottish FE

After the successful national strike in Scotland by EIS-Fela union college lecturers, battles continue at individual colleges.

The national agreement represents an important success in defending education for working class students.

A number of college managements were replacing lecturers with people doing the same job but with far worse terms and conditions.

In the most shocking case, Forth Valley College, the method of fire and re-hire was deployed to bring this about.

The essence of the deal could not be simpler—anyone who prepares, teaches and assesses groups of students is a lecturer and should therefore be given the appropriate terms and conditions.

It took bitterly fought strikes to convince the college managements of this blindingly obvious fact.

Replacement

The agreement will take a little time to be implemented as it needs to be applied in all those colleges where replacement of any kind has taken place.

This will require a detailed local review of roles. To make sure that any delay is kept to a minimum Forth Valley members are continuing with three days of strikes action each week.

That college is joined in strikes by West Lothian. Fife College, where the first large-scale replacement took place, has now also declared a dispute as well.

With victory at the national level secure, and now in sight at local level, it is clear that for EIS-Fela members full reinstatement of those fired and re-hired cannot come quickly enough!