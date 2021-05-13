Join protests for Palestine

If there’s a protest in your area and it's not here, please send details to [email protected]

These are just some of the advertised protests taking place in the next few days for Save Sheikh Jarrah, Stop bombing Gaza, Free Palestine . Socialist Worker urges all its readers to support them. They are mostly organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign UK, CND, Friends of Al Aqsa, Muslim Association of Britain, Stop the War Coalition and Palestinian Forum in Britain.

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links