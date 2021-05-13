Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Join protests for Palestine

Issue No. 2754
Protesting in London on Tuesday

Protesting in London on Tuesday (Pic: Guy Smallman)

These are just some of the advertised protests taking place in the next few days for Save Sheikh Jarrah, Stop bombing Gaza, Free PalestineSocialist Worker urges all its readers to support them. They are mostly organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign UK, CND, Friends of Al Aqsa, Muslim Association of Britain, Stop the War Coalition and Palestinian Forum in Britain. 

 

Friday 14 May

Dundee City Square 2pm

Lancaster Dalton Square 6pm

 

Saturday 15 May

 

London Marble Arch 12 noon for march to Israel embassy

 

Aberdeen Marischal Square 2pm

Barnsley Precinct 1pm

Birmingham Victoria Square 2pm

Brighton The Clocktower 12 noon

Bristol Castle Park 2pm

Canterbury HSBC Bank Whitefriars Rose Lane 12 noon

Cambridge Market Square 11.15am

Cardiff Nye Bevan Statue Queen Street 12 noon

Coventry Broadgate 12 noon

Derby Council House 2pm

Edinburgh Castle Street 11am and Regent Terrace 12 noon

Exeter Bedford Square 12 noon

Hastings Near Debenhams 12 noon

Hitchin Windmill Hill 11am

Inverness Town House 12 noon

Leeds Leeds Trinity Briggate 2pm

Machynlleth The Clock Tower 11am

Manchester Platt’s Field Park 12 noon

Newcastle Grey’s Monument 11.30am

Nottingham Old Market Square 12 noon

Plymouth New George Street 11am

Sheffield Sheffield Town Hall 12 noon

Southampton Bargate 11am

Wolverhampton Queens Square 11am

 

Sun 16 May

 

Eastbourne Town Centre 12 noon

Glasgow George Square 1pm

Swansea Castle Square 2pm

 

If there’s a protest in your area and it's not here, please send details to [email protected]

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Thu 13 May 2021, 11:44 BST
Issue No. 2754
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.