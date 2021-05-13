Join protests for Palestine

These are just some of the advertised protests taking place in the next few days for Save Sheikh Jarrah, Stop bombing Gaza, Free Palestine. Socialist Worker urges all its readers to support them. They are mostly organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign UK, CND, Friends of Al Aqsa, Muslim Association of Britain, Stop the War Coalition and Palestinian Forum in Britain.
Friday 14 May
Dundee City Square 2pm
Lancaster Dalton Square 6pm
Saturday 15 May
London Marble Arch 12 noon for march to Israel embassy
Aberdeen Marischal Square 2pm
Barnsley Precinct 1pm
Birmingham Victoria Square 2pm
Brighton The Clocktower 12 noon
Bristol Castle Park 2pm
Canterbury HSBC Bank Whitefriars Rose Lane 12 noon
Cambridge Market Square 11.15am
Cardiff Nye Bevan Statue Queen Street 12 noon
Coventry Broadgate 12 noon
Derby Council House 2pm
Edinburgh Castle Street 11am and Regent Terrace 12 noon
Exeter Bedford Square 12 noon
Hastings Near Debenhams 12 noon
Hitchin Windmill Hill 11am
Inverness Town House 12 noon
Leeds Leeds Trinity Briggate 2pm
Machynlleth The Clock Tower 11am
Manchester Platt’s Field Park 12 noon
Newcastle Grey’s Monument 11.30am
Nottingham Old Market Square 12 noon
Plymouth New George Street 11am
Sheffield Sheffield Town Hall 12 noon
Southampton Bargate 11am
Wolverhampton Queens Square 11am
Sun 16 May
Eastbourne Town Centre 12 noon
Glasgow George Square 1pm
Swansea Castle Square 2pm
If there’s a protest in your area and it's not here, please send details to [email protected]