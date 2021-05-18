Biden stuck firmly to US backing Israel

US president Joe Biden made it clear this week that he will continue, like his predecessor Donald Trump, in unwavering support for Israel.

A delegation from the US blocked a United Nations security council statement three times in support of a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups.

In comments made last Wednesday Biden said that Israel’s murderous retaliation to Hamas rockets had “not been a significant overreaction”.

Biden added, “Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory.”

But Biden’s stance on Israel is facing at least some opposition from sections of the Democratic Party, including representatives such as Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

This is a significant shift, as not so long ago even mentioning the word Palestine was almost taboo inside the Democrats.

And wider sections of US society look to be detaching themselves from support from Israel.

A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center last week showed the US Jews are becoming more sceptical of Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s leadership.

It also found that only 34 percent strongly oppose sanctions on Israel.

Former Israeli ambassador Ron Dermer said that the Israeli government should start to look to evangelical Christians for support of Israel.

Dernmer added that he thought US Jews were now “disproportionately among our [Israel’s] critics.”

It is clear that Biden will continue his strong support for Israel—which he has displayed for his entire political career.

But there are those who are becoming increasingly prepared to challenge him