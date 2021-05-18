Met cops investigated for reading Sarah Everard files

More than 30 Metropolitan police officers could be facing disciplinary action for looking up details of the abduction and murder of Sarah Everard.

Cops used the police computer systems without permission or authorisation to find information about Everard’s disappearance and details about the arrest of PC Wayne Couzens.

Everard disappeared from Clapham Common, south London, on 3 March and her remains were later found in Kent. Couzens was arrested for kidnap and murder, but his identity was kept anonymous.

The Met police Directorate of Professional Standards has launched an investigation into the leak of his details. It is currently questioning 35 people about why they accessed the files.

Accessing police records without authority can lead to criminal charges for misconduct.

Couzens is due to stand trial in October.

A vigil held after Everard was confirmed to be dead was called at Clapham Common.

Met police officers broke it up, violently attacking those who attended.

Last week Met chief Cressida Dick revealed she had considered an all-female squad to police the vigil.

But female police are no less oppressive or violent than male police.

The police are institutionally sexist and racist regardless of which officers patrol peaceful vigils.