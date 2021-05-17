Strikes still brewing stronger at coffee giant JDE

Over 200 workers, their families and supporters turned out in a very impressive show of solidarity with the strike at the Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) coffee plant in Banbury, Oxfordshire, last Saturday.

The level of local support was demonstrated by the large numbers of passing motorists who hooted their horns in solidarity.

Workers in the Unite union expressed a determination to continue with the strike until management withdraws fire and rehire proposals.

These threaten cuts of up to thousands of pounds a year for some.

Ted, who has worked in the company for over 20 years, warned that the company’s treatment of workers such as him, would ultimately backfire on them.

Other strikers pointed to what they said was the particularly bullying nature of the management.

As an example, they said bosses had threatened to sack workers who refused to work overtime over Easter.

The strike continues with workers escalating their action to a three-day work stoppage from next week.