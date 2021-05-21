Israeli cops launch fresh assault on Al Aqsa mosque

Israeli cops launched a new assault on Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank—just hours after declaring a ceasefire on the Gaza Strip.

Cops stormed the site of the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem where hundreds of people had gathered for Friday prayers. They also attacked demonstrations in the militarily occupied West Bank.

It was a deliberate show of force by Israel, sending the message that it hasn’t ended its war on Palestinian resistance.

Police attacked Palestinians at Al Aqsa, who had begun a demonstration after Friday prayers had finished, using tear gas and sound grenades. Israeli forces also fired tear gas at a demonstration in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Israel is desperately trying to stamp out a new wave of resistance that has spread across all of Palestine.

The revolt began after Israeli cops attacked protesters resisting attempts to evict Palestinian families in Jerusalem, and after they tried to block access to Al-Aqsa.

Airstrikes

Protests spread to cities inside Israel’s borders and in the West Bank, while resistance group Hamas launched rockets at Israel from inside the besieged Gaza Strip.

Hamas claimed the ceasefire—which ended a week of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza—contained “guarantees” from Israel that it would end its aggression in Jerusalem.

Israel denied this—and has now attacked Palestinians there just to prove it.

Israeli politicians want to show they haven’t been beaten by Palestinian resistance. They also fear that the wave of protests could grow into an even bigger revolt.

Yet so far every attempt to crush the revolt has only fuelled more determined resistance from Palestinians.

Israel’s repression—and Palestinians’ resistance—hasn’t ended. That’s why it’s still important to take to the streets on Saturday in solidarity with Palestine.