Two school strikes win, NEU union members fight on at four more

Nottingham Academy—After two days of strikes and the threat of more action workers have won a new offer from management.

Workers in the NEU union were fighting a rushed restructure of the school which would have been disruptive to the students who have already missed a large proportion of their secondary education. It would have also forced some staff to reapply for their own jobs.

Strikes have been withdrawn for next week.

Harris Academy, Tottenham—Following the threat of strikes, workers at this north London academy have won their demands.

The school tried to force a reorganisation that threatened 22 workers with redundancy. NEU general secretary Kevin Courtney said, “After lengthy negotiations, we are pleased to have reduced the number of compulsory redundancies for NEU members at Harris Academy, Tottenham to zero.”

The threat of strikes also won the lifting of a proposed statutory cap on voluntary redundancy payments and gains for women workers and migrants.

Peacehaven school, Brighton—The NEU has announced further strikes as workers battle academisation. The first strike was set for Tuesday this week.

Tendring Tech College— Workers in Essex are set to strike on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week in a fight against redundancies.

Students launched a petition calling for the trust to give up control of the school. It was launched by a Year 11 pupil who collected over 1,400 signatures in under 24 hours.

Shrewsbury College— Workers continue fighting the victimisation of NEU rep John Boken. A further strike was planned for Wednesday this week.

Islington Sixth Form College, north London—Teachers planed to strike again on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week following a confident and lively picket last week.

NEU members are fighting increased workloads that includes an additional 13 evenings interviewing potential students.

Management has threatened to not pay teachers the recommended pay award if they strike