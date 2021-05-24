Goodlord strikers sacked for fighting fire and rehire

Bosses at Goodlord property services firm in London have sacked workers striking against fire and rehire.

On 22 February over 20 members of the Unite union in the referencing section began an indefinite strike.

They were facing contract changes that would see pay plummet from £24,000 a year to £18,000.

Management dismissed strikers on Wednesday of last week.

Referencing staff, the lowest paid at the company, were the only workers to come under attack from fire and rehire attacks, as well as missing out on full furlough pay.

The original contracts for around half of the striking workers expired during the strike.

As they refused to sign up to new contracts, the workers were dismissed.

The remaining half of the workers voted to continue striking over these dismissals and other grievances in a further ballot that closed on 26 April.

These nine workers have now been dismissed.

Unfair

Unite said the workers were within the 12-week protected period provided by the new ballot and were dismissed for an “automatically unfair reason”.

Unite union regional officer Steve O’Donnell said, “Goodlord’s leadership has used the pandemic to opportunistically cut wages and told impacted staff they can survive on the poverty wages by moving out of London and working from home.

“They have brought in scab workers and targeted striking staff.”

Strikers and their supporters plan a protst on Tuesday to show bosses that the fight continues.

It’s crucial Unite does not allow bosses to get away with this assault. Fire and rehire needs to be stamped out.