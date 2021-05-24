Israeli cops bring home war against Palestine

Militarised Israeli cops are waging a campaign of fear and intimidation against Palestinians inside Israel’s own borders.

Footage from the city of Jaffa shows border cops terrorising Palestinian neighbourhoods with stun grenades and night time raids. Palestinians also report facing daily harassment at newly-set up police checkpoints and being spied on by plain clothes cops.

Cops have also begun mass arrests against Palestinians in Israel who took part in protests and defended their neighbourhoods from right wing Israelis.

The increased repression comes after Palestinian citizens of Israel took the lead in a wave of revolt across all of Palestine.

Now Israel is sending border cops to try and put them down.

In a report in Israeli ­newspaper Haaretz, Palestinians describe police incursions into their neighbourhoods in the middle of the night.

The stories—some of them backed up by video—follow a ­pattern. Police, armed with assault rifles, step out of armoured vehicles and throw stun grenades at people’s homes in all directions.

One Palestinian, Wisam Abu Nar, described an attack on his family home. “The entire family was sitting outside the house,” he said.

Shock

“A police van passed. Suddenly, and it’s not clear why, they started throwing grenades at us into the yard, at my 70 year old father who came out to talk to them. The ­children were in shock and cried.”

Another video, filmed by Palestinian resident Ibrahim Suri, captures the moment police shot him with a sponge-tipped or ­rubber-coated bullet for filming them.

“I was sitting at home. I saw forces in the street, entering and leaving every hour or two, ­throwing stun grenades in all directions and indiscriminately,” he said.

“I filmed until they saw me. I saw someone pointing upward to his friend. I told him ‘If you want to shoot me, shoot me, I’m in a democratic country and I can still document.’

“And then he really did shoot at me, in my worst dreams I didn’t think that he would really shoot at me. After they shot me in the face, they also threw a stun grenade on the roof.”

Palestinians also report that, during the day, police stop them at checkpoints and demand to see ID. Cops also target young Palestinian men on motorbikes, confiscating their keys, and using minor traffic offences as an excuse.

The repression comes after Israel’s government approved the use of militarised security forces against Palestinians in Israeli cities.

Palestinians had protested in solidarity with those in the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem, and also defended themselves from attacks by armed Israeli gangs.

The cops’ methods are almost identical to those Israel uses to repress Palestinians in the militarily occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem. They expose Israel’s lie that Palestinian citizens are treated equally to Jews.