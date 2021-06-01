Don’t trust US or China to tell the truth on Covid-19

The origins of the coronavirus that has so far killed an estimated 3.5 million people are again the subject of bitter rivalry between the US and China.

US President Joe Biden last week instructed intelligence agencies to further examine allegations that the virus “leaked” from a Chinese laboratory.

The claim has gained traction among some US scientists recently, and is backed by reports from US security services.

Their dossiers say a number of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalised shortly before the coronavirus outbreak was detected. They say that could be evidence of viral exposure.

Many people will be sceptical of such claims.

Former president Donald Trump used the allegations as part of his racist onslaught against China—and to distract from his terrible record on controlling the virus.

Biden also wants to be heard talking tough on China and defending US imperial interests, so his motives are deeply suspect.

But the possibility that a deadly form of the coronavirus did escape from a laboratory cannot yet be discounted.

It is widely acknowledged that scientific samples obtained from bats in remote parts of southern China were taken to Wuhan for analysis.

Virologists there wanted to assess whether any of the many kinds of coronaviruses carried by the bats could be transmitted to humans.

This was thought to have been the way the deadly Sars virus had emerged.

No one should trust the administrations in the US or China to tell us the truth about what they know

Between 2015 and 2017 Wuhan scientists conducted experiments on several coronaviruses found in samples to see if they could be turned into human pathogens.

That in itself is not a sign of malicious intent.

People hoping to make vaccines might well require the information that such experiments provide.

But the process is extremely dangerous and has been banned in many countries, including the US in 2014.

It is at least theoretically possible that the virus began by infecting people working in the Wuhan institute. Similar leaks have occurred at supposedly secure facilities across the world.

In order to help prevent future catastrophes, it is vitally important that the roots of the pandemic are explored. We already know that viruses that spread from animals to humans have been behind some of the world’s biggest health emergencies in recent decades.

But no one should trust the administrations in the US or China to tell us the truth about what they know.

Biden sees the virus’s origins story as a way of forcing China onto the defensive and limiting its growing global reach. His main interest is protecting the economic and military power of the US.

Meanwhile, the Chinese ruling class worries intensely that revelations about the virus laboratory in Wuhan may damage its reputation.

That’s why the state threatened doctors that spoke out at the time of the initial outbreak in January last year.

Neither party has an interest in telling us the truth.