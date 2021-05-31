Strikes win NEU rep's reinstatement + Islington Sixth Form + Moulsecoomb primary + Tendring Technology College

Victimised NEU union rep Kirstie Paton has been reinstated following strikes at John Roan School in Greenwich, south London,

She was facing unfair dismissal after using a trade union social media account to express concerns about the reliability of lateral flow tests.

The strike gained support from parents and students and resulted in a victory, overturning the bosses’ accusations.

Workload fight at City and Islington Sixth Form

NEU union members at City and Islington sixth form college in north London, walked out for three days last week in opposition to an increased workload.

Staff have been asked by management to work an additional 13 evenings interviewing potential students.

The college, which enrols over 12,000 students, has threatened not to pay striking staff the recommended pay award.

Academy battle at Moulsecoomb primary

Staff at Moulsecoomb Primary School in Brighton are fighting against the school being taken over by Pioneer Academy.

GMB, Unison and NEU union members are set to strike on Tuesday 15 June.

Previous picket lines in April were attended by students, parents and teachers.

Parents continue to support the strike.

The council has estimated the minimum cost of converting Moulsecoomb Primary into an academy is £209,000. Staff and parents are calling on Pioneer to withdraw.

Tendring resistance won't be fobbed off

Teachers at Tendring Technology College in Essex have pledged to continue fighting despite academy bosses pausing a planned restructure.

Workers face job cuts which would hit students’ education at a critical time following the return to schools.

The pause comes after three days of strikes with likely picket lines. Workers know the attacks aren't over and will continue at a later date.

National Education Union (NEU) Essex Branch Secretary, Jerry Glazier said, “The industrial action taken resolutely by members of the NEU at Tendring Technology College this week has been effective in giving the causes of the dispute a necessary public airing.”

He added that further strikes are still planned after the half term break to remove the restructure threat completely.