Battles for NHS pay justice in Scotland and England

Health workers in Scotland campaigning for a decent pay rise were set to march on the Edinburgh parliament this Saturday.

The SNP-led Scottish government has this year offered a measly 4 percent rise.

The nurses’ RCN union has rejected the offer and says it remains committed to fighting for more.

Unison union leaders persuaded their members to accept.

The NHS Workers for Fair Pay group is demanding a 15 percent rise for all health workers. It is calling for supporters to assemble at the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade on Saturday 5 June, at 11.30am.

Go to nhsworkersforfairpay.scot for more details.

Mark NHS birthday with protests

NHS campaigners across Britain are set to organise protests on the health service’s 73rd birthday, Saturday 3 July.

The Keep Our NHS Public and Health Campaigns Together groups will be joined by NHS Workers Say No in a day of local action. The day will highlight patient safety, pay justice and the ongoing threat of NHS privatisation.

Go to keepournhspublic.com for details of events in your area.