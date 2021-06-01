More strikes at DVLA + Brush Electrical + JDE coffee + Encirc + Bromley libraries + Boats protest

More strikes at the DVLA

Workers at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in Swansea have called two more strikes set to take place later this month.

Members of the PCS union at the DVLA have already struck twice over unsafe working conditions.

They demanded that more of them be allowed to work from home after major outbreaks of coronavirus at the site.

The PCS union says it is close to agreeing a deal that it can ask its members to vote on in a ballot.

But it says it has called more action to keep up the pressure on bosses.

A consultative strike ballot of jobcentre workers was set to end on Wednesday of this week.

The PCS union is asking its members who work in jobcentres whether they would be prepared to strike against government attempts to drive them back into offices.

The Tories want to return to face-to-face interviews in order to restart the sanctions regime against claimants.

This would mean vulnerable and disabled claimants still at risk from the virus face harsh punishments if they can’t attend interviews

Two fights on fire & rehire

Engineers employed by Brush Electrical Machines, in Ashby-de-la Zouch, Leicestershire, are striking against bosses’ fire and rehire plans.

The 30 Unite union members began strikes on 25 May and plan to continue until 16 August.

Fire and rehire plans include reductions to overtime rates, allowances, holidays and other terms and conditions.

They will result in a pay cut of between £10,000 and £15,000 a year.

Workers are particularly angry as they were required to travel across Britain during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, workers at coffee giant Jacobs Douwe Egberts in Banbury, Oxfordshire, struck from Wednesday to Saturday last week against major fire and rehire attacks.

Better offer at Encirc

Strikers at the glass bottle firm Encirc in Cheshire have won an improved pay offer. This follows three days of strikes in May.

More than 170 workers in the Unite union struck over flexible working practices. These led to reduced pay rises, loss of flexibility over annual leave and staff cuts.

Workers have voted in favour of a deal.

Bromley libraries set for strikes

Workers at Bromley Central Library are set to strike over plans to stay open later at night with fewer staff.

Strikes are set to begin on Monday 14 June and take place every day from 6pm.

The 17 Unite union members voted unanimously for strikes.

Boat protest against evictions

People who live in boats on canals are preparing for protests.

The Canal and River Trust (CRT) has been planning to remove up to 550 mooring spaces between Hackney and Tottenham in London and in Broxbourne on the River Lea.

This is on the basis of spurious safety measures and has sparked two very successful protests. CRT has now put the scheme on hold for a ­half-baked consultation.

But the campaign continues. The next action will be a flotilla and parade on Sunday 13 June from Walthamstow marshes in east London (opposite the Hope and Anchor) starting at 11am.