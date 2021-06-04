Letters—Profit amid Sri Lanka devastation

My home land of Sri Lanka is being despoiled by people who put money first. A chemical-laden cargo ship sank off the coast near the city of Colombo last week.

It had been on fire for almost two weeks. There are terrible amounts of environmental pollution with plastic pellets washed up on crucial tourism beaches all the time.

The damage will devastate fish stocks. Huge numbers of people in the fishing industry could lose their jobs.

It breaks my heart to see it. And it was also completely avoidable.

The fire was caused by a nitric acid leak which the crew had been aware of since 11 May. Yes, for a long time before the fire.

X-Press Shipping—the company that owns the vessel—said the crew had been aware of the leak. But they were not allowed by both Qatar and India to leave the ship in their ports before the fire broke out.

Why weren’t emergency safety measures taken? And what was the Sri Lankan government doing allowing this ship to come near?

This was a very big ship and an obvious hazard. It was nearly 200 metres long and carrying 1,486 containers. As well as the nitric acid, the cargo included other chemicals.