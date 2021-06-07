Remembering Chanie Rosenberg

Here we publish our readers' memories of Chanie Rosenberg. You can contribute yours through [email protected]

Dublin visits

It was great to be in Dublin with Chanie. I saw my town through her eyes, and was privileged to hear her stories of when she travelled back and forth between Dublin to visit Tont Cliff, and London, to mind her kids and keep her job.

Her visits were infrequent and difficult, back in those years, when his "domicile" was tenous, and in question with the authorities. I think this was in the late 1940s, early 1950s. But she brought joy and vigour and sunshine to the stories and to the remembrances, when she visited us in Dublin, many years later.

Would he have managed to make the contribution he did, without her? Maybe. But then again....

Some woman for one woman, was our comrade Chanie.

Always in our hearts, and in the struggle.

Mary Smith, Dublin

Austrian strikers

Chanie Rosenberg visited Austria several times and left a deep impression on Linkswende (Left Turn), our branch of the International Socialist Tendency in Austria.

In 2004 she spoke in Linz at the Austrian Social Forum about her years in Palestine and why she turned her back on Zionism.

She left the event at once for Vienna when she heard that a strike of bicycle delivery workers was in trouble—our boss tested our strength by firing one colleague. She sat down with us members of the strike committee for hours when we had to call all our colleagues and gave her support.

Every time we ended a call she asked how the other worker reacted and did everything to make us realise and feel our collective strength.

My comrades of the strike committee were deeply impressed by her spirit and the fact that she took our struggle so seriously. In the end we won the strike and we shall never forget that she had her share in this victory.

Manfred Ecker

Authentic revolutionary Marxism

I was very sad to hear of the death of Chanie Rosenberg at the age of 99. She must have been one of the very last of the generation who rallied to authentic revolutionary Marxism during “midnight in the century”—the era in the 1930s and the 1940s dominated by Hitler and Stalin.

Born to an affluent Jewish family in South Africa, Chanie rejected colonialism and segregation and became a socialist in her teens. Moving to Palestine in 1944 when it was still a British colony rapidly disillusioned her with Zionism. It was there that she met the Trotskyist leader Tony Cliff, who became her lifelong partner.

After the Second World War, during which many of Chanie’s and Cliff’s families fell victim to the Holocaust, they moved to Britain. In the 1950s, when Western capitalism seemed stronger than ever, Chanie and her brother Mike Kidron—a brilliant Marxist economist—helped Cliff to build the Socialist Review group, forerunner of today’s Socialist Workers Party.

In London she bore and raised four children, and was the family’s main breadwinner, an activist in the teachers’ union, and a determined and absolutely persistent revolutionary socialist, always on the lookout for new buyers of Socialist Worker and recruits to the organisation.

“I was three full time people in one,” she recalled.

Anyone who knew them can be in no doubt that Cliff couldn’t have achieved what he did without Chanie. It wasn’t just the practical support she gave him—Chanie typed everything that he wrote.

Manuscript

Cliff told me that when he wrote the first draft of his seminal biography of Lenin in the early 1970s he lost the manuscript. He was so depressed that he took to his bed. Chanie told him to stop feeling sorry for himself, get out of bed, and start writing the book again—and he did. Theirs was a real partnership.

Chanie was an author in her own right—writing extensively on education, but also on a variety of other subjects, from the revolutionary year of 1919 in Britain to women and perestroika.

These writings revealed a broad vision of socialism as no mere economic or political change but a total human liberation. Her home with Cliff was full of her artworks including the busts she made of various comrades’ heads.

Retirement didn’t slow Chanie down but gave her more time for activism. This continued after Cliff’s death in April 2000.

I remember seeing Chanie in Genoa in July 2001 on the huge anti-capitalist protests against the G8, which were violently attacked by the carabinieri security force. The next year she was back in Italy for the European Social Forum in Florence.

Chanie was an indomitable socialist fighter. Till the pandemic you would find her at Hackney SWP meetings, sitting in the front row to make sure she heard the speaker.

Chanie learned her politics in a hard school when revolutionary Marxism was marginalized and excluded to a far greater extent that it is today. But her principled and imaginative Marxism, and her determined and undefeatable activism can inspire new generations of revolutionaries.

For me personally, Chanie’s passing is a huge thing. For decades I would go several times a week to their home the other side of Clissold Park from where I live, for meetings with Cliff.

Chanie would usually be there, busy with all her own activities, amid an atmosphere of amiable chaos. And now they’re both gone. Our last link with the heroic era of Trotskyism has gone.

All my sympathies to Chanie’s children, Elana, Donny, Anna, and Danny, and to all her descendants.

Alex Callinicos

Total commitment

Saddened to hear of Chanie’s passing but so proud to have been her comrade and spend time with her in Florence at the global anti-capitalist movement’s gathering. That was when the movement called for international mobilisations against war in Iraq.

Chanie and a few comrades from Dublin stayed with Hazel in Florence and we shared chats, and drinks and walks around art galleries where Chanie enlightened us all on art and social history.

But she was at her best when we walked the streets of Florence singing and chanting for social justice and an end to war. She marched and shouted and ran and sang her heart out. Beautiful to see such unrelentingly total commitment to social revolution—no stopping our Chanie.

Will we ever see the likes of her again?

Respect ✊

Bríd Smith, TD People Before Profit, Ireland

A generous host

I had the great privilege to be put up at Chanie's house a couple of times over Marxism —together with a great group of Austrian comrades. Chanie was an extremely rich personality and an accomplished artist. I took some photographs of her wonderful work scattered around in her garden. Also had the pleasure of being offered a cup of tea it wasn't just tea—it was a poem.

David Paenson, Frankfurt

An inspiration

In the 70's we rank and file NUT union militants would meet regularly in Cliff's and Chanie's home in Hackney. Her unswerving positive belief in a socialist world was inspirational. And to begin with I thought her name was Honey, which, in reality it was.

Anthony Dooley

An indispendable contribution

I joined the International Socialists—forerunner of the SWP— in 1962, and a couple of months later I came to London for a meeting at Cliff's home in Chatterton Road, Finsbury Park. And there I met Chanie for the first time.

I had never seen a household quite like it. Cliff's formidable collection of books was surrounded by what often seemed to be chaos, with three children, later four.

When I moved to London in 1964 I stayed with Cliff and Chanie for a few days while I looked for somewhere to live. Chanie was on maternity leave, which she welcomed as a sort of holiday, taking the opportunity to visit art galleries.

The house was permanently open to visitors—many comrades who moved to London stayed there, sometimes for months. Cliff and Chanie made the place warm and welcoming, but of course this was not just natural friendliness. The whole house revolved around the project of building the tiny organisation—just over 100 members when I joined—and drawing people in to an ever greater involvement.

Chanie was the main breadwinner, with a full-time teaching post. Cliff did occasional lecturing but never had a “proper job”.

Cliff did his share of child care, but necessarily a fair amount of that also fell on Chanie. Then she was a political activist—she lectured for the National Council of Labour Colleges, was an active trade unionist, and was a member of the Labour Party. The IS was an “entrist” organisation till 1968. In 1963 it was reported that Chanie was being investigated by Islington Labour Party.

And on top of that she assisted Cliff with his theoretical work. She typed the manuscripts of his books and articles—and remember that was on an old style typewriter, on which it was much more laborious to make corrections than on a computer.

When Cliff wrote his document on state capitalism in 1948—his most important contribution as a theoretician—Chanie typed up the manuscript.

Cliff's English was still limited and part of it was written in Hebrew so she had to put it into English. On any reasonable assessment she would count as joint author.

Cliff never learned to type or to drive a car—Chanie did both.

Pages

On top of that, there were many other tasks. I once spent an evening with Chanie folding copies of Labour Worker, the forerunner of Socialist Worker, and inserting the centre pages.

There were perhaps 2,000 copies and we did this to save a few pounds on printing costs. Cliff was in the next room reading a book. He looked in to help us towards the end.

Later when Cliff published his book on productivity deals Chanie took a term’s leave of absence from her job as a teacher to work full-time for the organisation promoting the book around factories in north west London.

To live all these lives at the same time must have taken a prodigious amount of energy, yet I never remember Chanie seeming tired or harassed. She was generally cheerful and relaxed, just getting on with the jobs that had to be done.

When I wrote my biography of Cliff I did several interviews with Chanie—she was an invaluable source of information about the couple's earlier life. She told me of activity in Palestine—she had the job of taking papers to the university library in Jerusalem, where she left them on the tables and hastened to disappear. Very different from Socialist Worker sales in later years.

And in 1947 she was involved in trying to prevent Oswald Mosley's fascists organising meetings in Ridley Road in Dalston, activity which sometimes turned violent.

Cliff's work and the building of the International Socialists before 1968 would have been inconceivable without Chanie's contribution. But it would be quite wrong to see her as having simply a secondary role to Cliff.

She had a political life of her own. She was a very active member of the NUT teachera' uion, and involved in building the Rank and File grouping within the NUT. This provided a model for the various rank and file groupings that the IS built in the 1970s.

Cliff was very much an advocate of the rank and file strategy in 1970s, but it was Chanie along with Duncan Hallas who had pioneered rank and file work in the 1960s with no particular encouragement from Cliff.

The move to involvement in tenants' campaigns was an important stage in the evolution of IS away from purely propagandist work inside the Labour Party Young Socialists. Again it was Chanie who did the work on the ground, getting involved in campaigns by private and council tenants and drawing in people like Ian Macdonald.

Weapons

Nor did she always agree with Cliff. I remember, though the details are a bit vague, n episode in Islington CND when an activist took a job with a firm making weapons of some sort and then provoked dismissal by refusing to do any work.

There was a demo in her support. Cliff—with some justice, I think—dismissed this as not worthwhile. But Chanie told me she would be attending the demo.

Cliff and Chanie's marriage lasted over 50 years, from the early days of illegality in Palestine to Cliff's last illness. It would be wrong to portray it as idyllic—Cliff could be very irritable and would sometimes criticise Chanie quite unfairly.

But what held them together and overcame any superficial friction was not only a deep personal bond but a commitment to shared values.

Cliff's death was an enormous loss, but Chanie continued her activity. Retirement for her was not a winding down but the opportunity to explore new activities she had not previously had time for.

She took up sculpture, and, together with John Molyneux helped to organise art exhibitions at the SWP's Marxism festival. At her 80th birthday party in 2002 there were chants of “Eighty more years!” It was not entirely a joke.

Less well-known is the fact that after her ninetieth birthday she wrote a short novel, Finding Father. This took up the theme of spy-cops, about which information was just coming out. The moral—typical of Chanie's optimism—was that people can and do change as a result of their experiences in society. Sadly she was unable to find a publisher – perhaps it could be published now as a tribute to her.

Nobody can doubt Chanie's absolute commitment and loyalty to the organisation she played such a role in building. She remained active until her final illness with dementia.

She had seen the organisation develop over nearly 70 years, from the original meeting of twenty-one to the thousands of members—and the problems—of later years.

But it is also worth remembering that she always took a very fraternal attitude to ex-members, recognising that they were still part of the movement and that it was important to work with them. In 2010 the Counterfire group split from the SWP. A few months later I was invited to dinner at Chanie's, and was somewhat surprised to find that among my fellow-guests were John Rees and Lindsey German, the two leading members of Counterfire. They were old friends of Chanie's—and she was anxious to discuss activity in Stop The War.

Tony Cliff would have been inconceivable without Chanie; it was their partnership that made it possible for him to play the role he did. Tony Cliff was the most remarkable person I ever met. But Chanie is in the top ten in her own right.

Ian Birchall

A truly exemplary revolutionary

In a way there is very little that needs adding to this splendid tribute from Donny Gluckstein and the excellent piece by Alex Callinicos on Facebook, so I will just contribute a few personal observations and memories.

Above all it is Chanie's effervescent, ever energetic personality that sticks in the mind. Always working, always positive and encouraging, always teaching in the very best sense, always smiling and always in the struggle.

In this and many other respects she was the perfect match and complement to Cliff. One particular role she played, which is not evident from the public record, relates to the restrictions placed on Cliff's activity due his refugee situation and statelessness. For Cliff, Chanie—the amazing activist—was always feeding back her experiences in the class and in party branches. And that was an important component in the unity of theory and practice that characterised their and the SWP's Marxism .

Of course this depended on her being able to argue with Cliff —no easy task as all of us who ever tried it will testify. But I think her input was always significant and at certain turning points really crucial.

I was also drawn to Chanie because of her love of art. She was a fine sculptor and the house at Allerton Road was full of her work. The head which she exhibited at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition was a particularly fine piece of work and she was very supportive of my efforts to promote art through the Left in Vision shows at Marxism.

Then I remember with great pleasure her visit to Dublin after I moved here in 2010 with our mutual friend, Obiara, from Hackney. It was so good to see her, to take her round Trinity and the Book of Kells and to have dinner with her on the banks of the Liffey.

But most of all I remember her personal kindness and friendliness to me, sometimes in difficult circumstances. Though in this I'm sure there would be so many comrades, and pupils, and fellow teachers and workers who would say the same thing.

A truly exemplary revolutionary whose loyalty to the class and the cause never wavered!

John Molyneux