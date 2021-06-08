Workers to pay for pandemic

Low paid workers face a jobs “rollercoaster” after the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report by the Resolution Foundation.

The lowest paid workers are being pushed to return to work at a faster rate than others. But they also face the greatest threat of job insecurity and unemployment.

When lockdown began in March last year, it was working class people who paid with an inadequate furlough scheme and attacks on working conditions.

Unemployment is expected to rise when furlough ends in September.

Again, workers will be hit hardest.

Furlough end spells disaster

The GMB union has warned of “dire consequences” if the furlough scheme ends too early.

It says 105,000 potential redundancies were notified between January and April.

GMB general secretary Gary Smith said, “Recovery is a process, not an event, and these findings expose the fragilities in our economy and labour market.

“It would be negligent of the government to think we can go back to business as usual.”

Children suffer in lockdown

Over 80 percent of children’s charities said young people are experiencing serious mental health issues because of how lockdown measures were implemented.

Social isolation, parents’ economic difficulties and fears of the virus have resulted in almost 86,000 children in London expressing suicidal thoughts.

Three quarters of charities report children experiencing food insecurity.

And over 40 percent report an increase in abuse at home.