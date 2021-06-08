Huge anger at the Tories lies just beneath the surface

"The Banality of evil” is a phrase coined by the philosopher Hannah Arendt when she was covering the trial of the Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann.

She meant that atrocities aren’t necessarily committed by monsters but by fairly ordinary human beings out of a mixture of motives—careerism, conformism, fear, greed, bureaucratic convenience. As well as from more ideological reasons such as racism.

One of my friends on Facebook commented “the banality of evil” on Dominic Cummings’s notorious photo of a whiteboard in 10 Downing St in March 2020. It showed projections of infections and deaths, with the scribbled question at the bottom—“Who do we not save?”

Cummings’s seven hours of testimony painted a devastating picture of an uncoordinated Whitehall machine ruled by routine, cheese-paring, lies, and buck-passing.

But ideology was there as well, in Boris Johnson’s steady resistance to lockdowns. A true Thatcherite, he let “the bodies pile up” for the sake of the economy—profits before life.

The amazing thing is that, a couple of weeks on, Cummings’s indictment has sunk without trace. It has become, literally, history—evidence that historians and inquiries will refer to. But politically Cummings didn’t lay a finger on Johnson.

How is this possible? There are probably a lot of reasons. Cummings himself is a discredited figure after his notorious trips up North flouting the lockdown. But there are probably three main political factors.

First of all, the government is borrowing and spending vast amounts of money to cushion firms and households from the effects of the lockdown. Many people are still experiencing real hardship. But, in Britain and other economies in the imperialist centre of the system, we see the paradox of a huge contraction in output without a matching collapse in incomes.