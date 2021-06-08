New Israeli leadership will continue Palestinian oppression

Israel could soon have a government led by a prime minister who has insisted Palestinians can never be allowed a state of their own.

Naftali Bennett, leader of the nationalist Yamina party, could become Israel’s prime minister as early as this week, in a coalition deal with other parties.

If the government is sworn in, it would be the end of racist warmonger Binyamin Netanyahu’s 12 years as prime minister.

It would be the start of a new government even more committed to driving Palestinians from their homes.

Under the coalition deal, Bennett’s Yamina party would enter government with the supposedly “centrist” Yesh Atid.

The deal shows all of Israel’s parties are united in their opposition to any kind of Palestinian state.

Israel is in a long‑running political crisis, with four elections in two years.

The country has spent decades entrenching its occupation of Palestine, building settlements to deny Palestinians the prospect of ever having their own state.

But annexing Palestinian land also means more Palestinians living inside Israel’s border.

Crisis

The prospect of this is an existential crisis for a state premised on maintaining a clear ethnic majority over Arabs.

One thing the parties in the coalition agree on is that Netanyahu can no longer manage this crisis.

Netanyahu is at odds with the US, which uses the fiction of the two-state solution to support its control of the Middle East. But he also struggled to crush the Palestinian resistance last month.

Now the new coalition cobbles together parties who pay lip service to the two-state solution with those who demand more repression of Palestinians.

In a sign of how rotten Israeli politics is, Netanyahu was working to scupper it as Socialist Worker went to press by branding it too “left wing.”

The real opposition to Israel is the new movement of Palestinian protests that began last month.