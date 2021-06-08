Two rail strikes in Scotland + Weetabix + Sunrise Medical + Redbridge school

The RMT union has warned of a “summer of disruption” as a new phase of strikes kick off at ScotRail.

Conductors and ticket examiners have been fighting bosses over the operating company’s breach of the dignity and respect policy. 80 percent of union members voted to strike.

Their strike started in March and has led to many ScotRail trains being cancelled on Sundays. The RMT says this can last until September.

Strikes have also been announced by Caledonian Sleeper workers in the RMT.

Action is set to go ahead from Tuesday of next week and continue until 26 June. A ballot of members on the Serco-run sleeper service saw an 85 percent vote in favour of strikes over pay.

After 26 June workers will not work any overtime or on rest days.

Weetabix fire and rehire

Around 80 engineers at Weetabix factories in Kettering and Corby, Northamptonshire, plan one-day strikes throughout the summer.

Workers in the Unite union voted to strike over fire and rehire plans that cut pay.

New contracts will also slash shift payments.

Overall this means workers lose up to £5,000 a year.

Dudley wheelchair workers strike

Workers in the Unite union who make electric wheelchairs at Sunrise Medical in Dudley have voted to strike over pay.

Strikes are planned on 14, 18, 21 and 25 June.

Workers want a 3 percent pay rise and additional holiday on Christmas Eve.

Redbridge school victimisation battle

Teachers and support staff at Oak Park High School in Redbridge, east London are set to strike against what they say is victimisation.

Four workers at the school were told that they would not have jobs in September after they asked to work remotely during the second coronavirus wave.

The workers used Section 44 of the Employment Rights Act. This advises workers that they have the right not to work if they feel their health and safety is being threatened.

NEU union members will walk out on Tuesday next week, followed by two strike days the week after and three days the following week.