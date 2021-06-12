Protesters confront G7 leaders as summit begins

Protesters raged at the G7 world leaders’ summit in Cornwall on Friday and Saturday at the start of a weekend of resistance.

People are furious that rulers are making climate change worse, supporting the racist state of Israel and presiding over a world of mass poverty.

Protests brought different campaigns together to fight in unity against the crooks at the G7.

Around 1,000 people protested on Gyllyngvase beach in Falmouth on Saturday.

And around 300 protesters called for solidarity with international struggles a rally organised by the Resist G7 coalition at South Quay in Hayle.

They included Palestinian and Kashmiri activists. Abdeen from the Palestinian Centre in the UK (PALUK) told Socialist Worker he travelled from Birmingham to demand that G7 states stop supporting Israel.

“I’m here to stand shoulder to shoulder to support justice in Palestine,” he said.

Palestine

“Building protests like this is important. I am proud that my children were also protesting for Palestine in London at the same time.”

Muhammed was one of the many protesters who travelled to Cornwall to protest against India’s continued occupation of Kashmir. He told Socialist Worker, “These leaders are the ones who are sanctioning and supporting the supply of weapons to India and of course to Israel.”

And Kashmiri activist Rehana said, “We have seen that day by day Palestine is shrinking. This is what India wants to do to Kashmir too.”

Speakers included representatives from trade unions, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Stop The War.

Kate Hudson, national secretary of Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, told the crowd that while the G7 had their “love in” the world continues to burn.

“Boris Johnson is saying he’s going to solve all the issues, but who’s issues? The economic crisis has really been brought about by all of these countries,” she said.

“We must demand an end to neoliberalism and austerity that they have all supported.”

The protest then marched from South Quay to Hayle beach. From the cliff it is possible to see the five star hotel in Carbis Bay where the leaders of G7 are staying.

Chants included, “One, two, three, four occupation no more.” And when a car refused to move for protesters, the crowd chanted, “Eat the rich.”

Protesters also highlight the climate crimes of the G7 leaders. Their subsidies to fossil fuels hit some £71 billion a year.

Campaigners demanded that the interests of the planet come before those of billionaires and the media they own.

Fliss from the Campaign Against Climate Change trade union group told Socialist Worker, “The climate crisis isn’t a separate issue.

“The G7 is a great place for world leaders to work out how they can carve up the planet's resources. It’s also a great place for them to come to their agreements ahead of Cop26 summit in November.”

On Friday around 100 people gathered on the beach in Falmouth for a protest organised by climate group Fridays for Future.

The protesters marched through the town and blocked the entrances to the local media.More than 500 Extinction Rebellion activists also assembled in St Ives.

Mass mobilisations linking movements together means the crimes of the G7 are on display for all to see.

This should be an inspiration for mobilisations that are being planned at the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow in November.