New wave forced Tories to keep lockdown

With infections doubling every nine days even Boris Johnson could not fully ignore the risks

Against all his pro-profit instincts Boris Johnson has been forced to keep ­lockdown measures in place—for at least another four weeks.

Bosses and right wing Tories had frothed about how “freedom day” could not be delayed for a minute longer lest the chance to make money be squandered.

But the danger of a new round of coronavirus infections is now so great that even the government dared not ignore it.

Some 50,017 people tested positive last week, and the number of cases is now doubling every nine days.

And, around 7 million people in England are now living in areas with high Covid-19 rates. That is four times the number just two weeks ago.

The more transmissible Delta variant, which took hold in Britain just as restrictions were being relaxed in spring, now accounts for 91 percent of all new cases.

Hospitalisation rates and deaths are so far much lower than in previous rounds of infection. That likely reflects the success of the ­vaccination programme.

But many of those now contracting Covid-19 are young and as yet unvaccinated.

And, among the ­positive tests are a significant number of people who have had only one jab.

Injections

So far less than 45 percent of the British population have had both injections.

School-aged children account for a large number of new infections, according to Office for National Statistics. However there is also a rise among people aged between 35 and 49, which will likely include the parents of children in ­secondary schools.

That’s why the Independent Sage group of scientists last week called for better protective ­measures in schools. Yet, the government is determined to move in the opposite direction.

Last month the education department removed the requirement to wear masks in secondary schools.

Minsters’ complacency is driven by pressure from the right to fully open up.

Theatre impresario and former Tory peer Andrew Lloyd Webber says he will this week defy restrictions and open his Cinderella show in London’s West End.

Posing as a martyr for liberty‑loving bosses ­everywhere, he declared he is prepared to go to jail in the pursuit of profit.

Scotland

Lloyd Webber is backed by scores of other business owners demanding an end to lockdown. They insist that vaccines mean the virus is no longer a threat.

But reports from Scotland and the north west of England, which appear to be furthest into the new wave of infections, show that hospitalisation rates will likely rise significantly.

That’s why lockdown measures must stay.

Many people will suffer economic hardship as restrictions continue. If ­preventative measures are to stand any chance of ­working, benefits and furlough payments for must rise, and encompass more people.

The Tories have been forced to postpone “freedom day”.

Now they must be forced to deliver the social and economic protection needed to keep people safe.

NHS in crisis as patients queue for 12 hours to see doctors

Sick people are queuing for up to twelve hours to see a doctor at some of Britain’s busiest hospitals.

Already nearly 1.4 million patients have attended struggling A&E units in England during May according to data published last week by The Royal College of Emergency Medicine.

That’s the second highest figure since the 1980s.

The picture in Wales is similar.

Swansea couple Gerald and Patricia Trengrove arrived at Morriston hospital A&E at 12 noon last Sunday. After being triaged they were told the wait to see a doctor would likely be five hours.

But they were eventually seen at midnight—12 hours after they’d arrived.

“We’ve become very anxious,” said Pat. “The NHS has been brilliant in the past. I just can’t understand how it has got like this.”

Another patient had arrived at 2pm but was only seen by a doctor at 4am the next day.

“It was difficult to count the number of staff on duty but it was confirmed to me that there were just three doctors covering A&E,” they said.

In Manchester, patients were faced with ten-hour waits and had to queue outside the city’s Royal Infirmary last week.

One woman who had recently given birth was dealing with an injury to her caesarean‑section wound.

Combination

“The queue was epically long, there was nobody to speak to, no shelter, absolutely nothing,” a family member told a Manchester Evening News.

Health workers say the rise in patients is being driven by a combination of new Covid-19 infections and people with long term health conditions that have not had proper treatment during the pandemic.

Lots people in A&E say that they have been unable to get an appointment with their local GP and they now needed to come to hospital.

But the long waits are not only due to increase number of patients.

One London paramedic told Socialist Worker that the shortage of medical staff has gotten far worse as the first waves of the pandemic have receded.

desperate for isn’t coming,” he said. “In fact, the job has become so hard that lots of people feel they just can’t do it anymore.

“Some people are retiring, others are no longer working overtime shifts.

“That means demand is rising but the number of staff is falling. That’s a terrible combination.

“This is the chickens coming home to roost. All the problems from before the pandemic are back—only now they are much bigger.”

“No wonder staff are demoralised. The government don’t give a shit.”

The growing crisis in A&E units can now be found in every part of the NHS.

That’s why the demonstrations for the health service set for Saturday 3 July in towns and cities across Britain are so vital.

They can unite campaigners and health workers fighting for a decent pay rise.