Battles at Aberdeen city council + Sandwell leisure trust + Royal London hospital

Aberdeen city council workers in the Unite union are striking over plans to merge the role of housing officer and support officer.

The first strike was on Friday of last week with eight more days to follow on every Friday and Monday until the end of July.

Pickets said combining the two housing jobs was a cost-cutting exercise. The proposed reorganisation involves 78 workers.

Unison has not balloted its members and 40 Unite members are left to resist this on their own.

Gerry McCabe

Unison union members working for Sandwell Leisure Trust are to strike on Friday 25 June.

They are fighting the trust’s fire and rehire plan to remove all staff from the national NJC negotiating body on pay, terms and conditions.

Join the protest rally Tuesday 22 June, 1.30pm ‑2.30pm, outside the construction site of the new Aquatic Centre, Londonderry Road, Smethwick.

Catering workers at the Royal London Hospital in east London are preparing to strike next week in dispute with notorious outsourcer Serco.

The workers, who are members of the Unite union, are sick of management bullying and a new rota that severely impacts on their home lives.

Unite members voted overwhelmingly for strikes in a ballot in April. Since then officials have been in talks but these have now broken down.

The catering workers say they will strike from Monday 21 June for five days, and that further action will be called if Serco refuses to budge.

Serco employs thousands of workers in the NHS and have a poor reputation. If all those health workers who have a grievance with the firm came together the company could be brought to heel