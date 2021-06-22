Mobilisations called after the SNP fails to push for Scottish independence

“What are we waiting for?” is the collective cry from the independence movement in Scotland.

There is an almost overwhelming frustration at the lack of any movement from the Scottish National Party (SNP).

It is six weeks since the party was comfortably returned to the Scottish Parliament which, with the Scottish Greens, has a pro-independence majority.

There has been absolutely no progress, no plan and no urgency from the SNP with regard to independence.

This is despite the fact that the Tories have created a “Union Unit” in Westminster.

It instructs ministers to avoid calling Scotland a nation, sticks union jacks on everything and sends up some royals to embrace us in a unionist hug.

Born of this frustration, at least three new groups have formed as well as one new political party, Alba, started by the former leader of the SNP, Alex Salmond.

Alba did badly in the election, with no one elected but is benefitting from disillusionment with the SNP. Fortunately, the grassroots movement is still active. Local Yes groups have revived after the long lockdown and are organising online meetings and small-scale demonstrations.

Bigger demonstrations are planned for the near future.

Now Scotland, a new grassroots membership organisation, is now committed to organising direct action and demonstrations as well as online meetings.

The demand that the Scottish parliament should have the right to call a second referendum has been backed by the Scottish TUC union federation and the EIS education union.

There is debate over what tactics to adopt if and when Boris Johnson refuses to allow a second referendum.

Rightly there are calls for direct action and civil disobedience.

There are opportunities for socialists to argue for a broader campaign for independence that will take it in a more radical direction.

All Under One Banner rally, Saturday 26 June, 1pm-3pm, King Robert the Bruce statue, Bannockburn