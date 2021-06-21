Crisis intensifies within the DUP

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is about to select its third leader this year. Which is a lot for a party ­steadfastly against change.

The DUP is in a mess as former leader Arlene Foster resigned after an internal heave against her. Then her successor, Edwin Poots, ­followed suit after just three weeks in the position.

It was prompted by his decision to press ahead with reconstituting the Stormont Northern Ireland assembly executive alongside Sinn Fein.