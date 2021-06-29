Rally to build fights over jobs and wages in universities and colleges

Members of the UCU union are organising to unite the struggle for better pay and conditions across all of further and higher education.

The UCU solidarity movement was set to hold an online rally on Thursday of this week to deepen the fightback.

The rally was set to include speakers from Liverpool and Leicester universities who are staging a marking boycott.

There were also set to be speakers from the Defend the Arts campaign and the UCU prison education group.

UCU union leaders argue that their members don’t want to take action for their pay and pensions. But the workers balloting over pay at 11 colleges across Britain show that this isn’t the case.

And members showed they want more action when they passed several motions at UCU congress committing the union to fight over pay and workload.

There are also signs that UCU members are willing to strike against job cuts.

Pushing for strikes on a national scale is vital in the fight against the continued marketisation of university, attacks on pay and widespread redundancies.