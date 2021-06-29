Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Sandwell Leisure Trust workers strike against fire and rehire

Issue No. 2761
Picketing last Friday

Picketing last Friday (Pic: Sandwell Unison)

Unison union members working for Sandwell Leisure Trust in the West Midlands struck last Friday in a battle against fire and rehire.

The trust wants to remove all staff from the national NJC negotiating body on pay, terms and conditions. Its promise not to change any terms and conditions expires in March 2022.

This comes as a £73 million Aquatic Centre is being built for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Sandwell Unison branch says, “Support from the public was strong on all picket lines with many refusing to attend Smethwick Swimming Baths in support of staff fighting being fired and rehired.

“It’s time that the Labour-controlled council fixed this dispute."

Messages of support to [email protected]

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Tue 29 Jun 2021, 08:51 BST
Issue No. 2761
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.