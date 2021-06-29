Sandwell Leisure Trust workers strike against fire and rehire

Unison union members working for Sandwell Leisure Trust in the West Midlands struck last Friday in a battle against fire and rehire.

The trust wants to remove all staff from the national NJC negotiating body on pay, terms and conditions. Its promise not to change any terms and conditions expires in March 2022.

This comes as a £73 million Aquatic Centre is being built for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Sandwell Unison branch says, “Support from the public was strong on all picket lines with many refusing to attend Smethwick Swimming Baths in support of staff fighting being fired and rehired.

“It’s time that the Labour-controlled council fixed this dispute."