Resist racist Tory rules

Ramping up nationalism and pushing forward with attacks on immigrants is part of the Tories’ nasty and dangerous racism. It must be resisted at every turn.

Patel is also still looking for a way to remove refugees who flee to Britain “illegally” back to a “safe” country they crossed during their route.

It may include plans to move asylum seekers from Britain to another country while their claims are still pending. Ministers had “a slightly long phone call” with the Danish government, who are hoping to set up a centre to process asylum applications in Africa.

Meanwhile home secretary Priti Patel is set to publish the legislation that will implement the overhaul of Britain’s asylum system some time next week.

Despite calls for the deadline to be extended, the Home Office has refused . It claims this would create further “uncertainty”.

In the final week before the scheme shuts, around 12,000 applications were being made daily with helplines jammed.

But as the deadline fast approaches tens of thousands are still yet to apply. This includes around 70,000 who claim benefits such as Universal Credit.

EU citizens and refugees are feeling the sharp impact of the Tories’ racist immigration clampdown. This Wednesday was the deadline for EU citizens to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme, which protects rights such as employment and healthcare in Britain.

