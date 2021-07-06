Strike stops fire and rehire threat at Tring Park school

Teachers at Tring Park school in Hertfordshire have voted 100 percent in favour of a settlement after just two days of strikes.

The members of the NEU union had taken two of a proposed five days of strikes before the settlement was agreed.

They were fighting against the private performing arts school’s governing body over plans to leave the Teacher’s Pension Scheme (TPS).

Workers feared this was the run up to impose new contracts via fire and rehire.

The schools governors said, “The decision has been made to withdraw the proposal and all eligible staff will be able to remain in the TPS if they wish to do so. The threat of fire and rehire is no longer applicable.

“Governors assure staff that no consultation regarding the TPS membership will occur until the announcement of the government revaluation at the earliest.”

Workers at Valence primary school in Dagenham, east London, walked out for the first time last Thursday against significant pay cuts and demotions.

Workers on the picket lines held homemade signs reading, “Education is not a business.”

They were set to walk out again on Wednesday and Thursday of this week

NEU union members at two schools in Derby walked out last Thursday over a restructuring policy implemented by new school operators, Archway Learning Trust.

Picket lines were well attended at Merrill Academy and Lees Brook Community School, and had a lot of support from local residents.

Workers believe the new trust will impose larger class sizes and replace qualified teachers with cheaper, newer staff.

This in turn will have an impact on the students’ education.

Workers are set to return to the picket lines on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.