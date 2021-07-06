Woolwich ferry workers respond after second victimisation

Woolwich Ferry workers in south east London kicked off their escalated strikes last week after bosses victimised a second union rep.

Dozens attended picket lines, shutting down the ferries’ operation. This marks the start of nine days of walkouts across July.

The ferry workers originally took eight days of action after managers victimised the first rep.

The Unite union members were set to return to picket lines on Friday of this week and Monday of next week.

Food workers fully back strikes over Covid bullying

Rail catering workers for Rail Gourmet at Edinburgh Waverley train station are set to strike next month following a 100 percent ballot vote for action.

The will to strike is a result of workers standing up to a culture of bullying and harassment within Edinburgh Waverley.

Two workers faced disciplinary hearings after Rail Gourmet told them to make up symptoms to ensure they got Covid-19 tests.

This instruction was in response to an outbreak that closed the firm’s Edinburgh premises.

Some 20 percent of Rail Gourmet staff based in Edinburgh have tested positive for Covid-19.

The company supplies various train companies, including LNER which operates key London‑Scotland routes. Workers were set to walk out for four 24-hour strikes.

These were set to take place on 14, 17, 18 and 31 of July.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said, “This dispute is all about respect and justice in the workplace.

“A culture of bullying and harassment has been allowed to develop at Edinburgh Waverley.

He added that this has led to “a wholesale breakdown in industrial relations.”

“Our members are saying enough is enough,” Lynch said.

Lynch also added, “It’s now down to Rail Gourmet to tackle these long running and deep‑seated issues and ensure our members are no longer confronted with this toxic working environment.”

Cleaners and presentation staff to refuse overtime

Workers on ScotRail are set to step up their action over pay as more sections prepare to join the fight.

Conductors and ticket examiners in the RMT union are already striking every Sunday in a battle for pay equality.

Now cleaning and train presentation staff are set to start action short of strikes from Tuesday of next week.

They are demanding equality regarding rest day pay.

Their action will involve refusing overtime, higher grade duty and rest day working.