Bosses make new offer after strikes at Royal London Hospital

The Unite union has suspended strikes by catering staff working for outsourcer Serco at the Royal London Hospital.

Around 20 workers struck for five days last month in response to management bullying and the imposition of unworkable rota.

Following talks at the conciliation service Acas last week, Serco has, according to Unite, agreed to “adopt a workable rota”. A manager accused of bullying will also be moved from the department and provided with training.

Further strikes due this week have been suspended while the union consults members on Serco’s offer and to “allow for the exact details of the deal to be finalised”.

Ruth Hydon from Unite, said, “The Acas talks were a huge breakthrough as Serco finally agreed to act on the concerns that Unite has been raising with them for nearly a year.

“Providing that the final deal is in line with what was offered last week, this dispute should be resolved and there will be no further disruption to the meals patients receive at the hospital.”

A further five days of strikes are scheduled to start on Monday next week, but the union says these will be called off as soon as the deal is finalised.

Workers should be vigilant to ensure that Seroc has given cast-iron guarantees of a genuine solution.