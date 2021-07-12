Two of Us—a story of forbidden love hidden for years

Two of Us tells the story of two female lovers in their 60s who have waited two decades to spend their lives together.

This French film convincingly conveys both the love the two share, as well as the trauma they have from hiding and being separated.

Mado and Nina live across the landing from each other but are rarely apart. But Mado’s close relationship with her daughter Anne and difficult relationship with her son holds her back.

Nina accuses her of being pathetic for hiding their love, causing Mado to suffer a stroke from which she may never recover.

Beside herself, Nina visits Mado in the hospital but is unable to act as a partner because everyone believes they are just neighbours. The agony builds as Nina is forced to wait by her front door for any signs of change.

And fear of the relationship being uncovered grows. Nina is almost caught in the flat they have shared.

After Mado returns from hospital, Nina’s desperation to get close to Mado intensifies despite suspicion from the new live-in carer.

We are torn between wanting the two to be reunited, but also for their relationship to stay hidden for fear of the consequences.

In cinemas and on demand from Fri 16 July